Chilling Footage Of Two Ghostly Apparitions Running Through Gettysburg

A man and his family were visiting the Civil War battle site in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, when they captured frightening footage. They were driving along the road at night when they spotted two ghostly apparitions running through the location.

“We were driving along one night and we started hearing noises, I heard things to the left and my uncle heard things to the right, and there was a fog, but the fog was weird, it was only in one patch not dispersed,” Greg Yuelling said, adding, “Then we saw these shapes moving in the darkness, they were the size of humans, one of them ran right through the cannon.”

Needless to say, what they witnessed was pretty terrifying. In fact, Yuelling’s uncle was so freaked out that he rolled up his window after seeing the two ghosts. “We went back and watched the videos over and over again, and then we blew them up on the big screen to get a closer look,” Yuelling said. “That made us even more freaked out.” Their chilling footage of the two apparitions running around Gettysburg can be seen here.

Union and Confederate soldiers fought in the Battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War in 1863. It’s not surprising that the site is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in the United States as tens of thousands of people (46,000 to 51,000 estimated) lost their lives in the three-day battle in addition to around 5,000 horses. There are several locations connected to Gettysburg that are rumored to be paranormally active so let’s take a look at some of them.

The Daniel Lady Farm was used as a field hospital to treat wounded Confederate soldiers. Many of the soldiers who were brought to the hospital were so badly hurt that they died there. The ghost of General Isaac Ewell as well as 10,000 deceased soldiers are said to haunt the farmhouse and barn.

The Baladerry Inn was used as a field hospital for the Union soldiers and is said to be haunted by several Confederate soldiers who were buried where a tennis court now sits. Guests at the Inn have reported seeing full-bodied apparitions and shadow figures in addition to hearing voices and being touched.

Located eight miles west of Gettysburg, the Cashtown Inn was the site where the first soldier was killed during the battle. The owners of Inn have captured unexplained orbs and skeletal figures in their photographs in addition to witnessing lights turning off and on, as well as doors locking and unlocking on their own. The owners and some of the guests have reported hearing thumping sounds coming from the doors.

The Gettysburg Hotel is said to be quite haunted with several ghosts including Union soldier James Culbertson. A female apparition who is believed to be a nurse from the Civil War era named Rachel and a wounded soldier are also said to haunt the hotel.

Tourists who have taken the 90-minute Ghost Train through Gettysburg have reported smelling cigar smoke and seeing ghostly apparitions of soldiers either on the train or close to the tracks.

Other allegedly haunted locations around Gettysburg include the Devil’s Den where a gigantic snake is rumored to live as well as a ghostly barefoot man who tries to give people directions; Sachs Bridge where three Confederate soldiers who deserted their unit were caught and killed, causing their spirits to linger in the area; and Tillie Pierce House Inn where a soldier is said to patrol the stairs in addition to ghosts sitting on the beds and loud footsteps walking on the floors above the guests.