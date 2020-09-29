Codnor Castle Voted Most Haunted Location In Derbyshire And For Good Reason

The medieval Codnor Castle is located on the border between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, England. Despite being in ruins, the castle still has a very creepy reputation as it’s been voted the 11th most haunted place in the United Kingdom and the most paranormally active in the county of Derbyshire according to an annual survey conducted by Higgypop that ranks the top 100 most haunted locations in all of the United Kingdom.

The castle has received a lot of interest in the past year when it made headlines for being featured in “The Parapod Movie” which ultimately led to it ranking higher on Higgypop’s list. “We’re the highest climber in the annual Higgypop survey of the Top 100 Most Haunted Places In The UK,” a spokesman from Codnor Castle stated, adding, “Not only that, but at number 11 we’re the highest-rated location in Derbyshire, higher than Derby Gaol at number 91 and Elvaston Castle at number 89, a climb of no less than 40 places.” (The full list can be seen here.)

Codnor Castle was built around the 1200s by Henry De Grey and it remained in the family for approximately 300 years. It then changed hands several times throughout the years with Sir Streynsham Master being the last occupant of the castle when he purchased it in 1692.

As for the paranormal activity at the castle, people have reported seeing several ghostly apparitions with the most famous one being a gliding spirit called the “Grey Lady”. One man claimed to have seen a soldier wearing a metal helmet running through the great hall. Other ghostly apparitions include a woman walking along the grounds, a hooded apparition, and a knight standing guard at the castle. There have also been reports of shadow figures and poltergeist activity which included doors slamming on their own, objects moving around and being thrown, loud unexplained banging sounds, and hearing angry growls or hisses. (Pictures of the castle can be seen here on their official website.)

As for what people have heard, there have been several reports of a female singing as well as other disembodied voices and screams in addition to hearing loud footsteps. Those who have visited the location have sensed someone (or something) watching them as if they’re not suppose to be there.

There have been reports that murders and suicides have taken place at the site as well as witchcraft practices, so those may explain some of the paranormal activity. And considering that it’s been ranked 11th out of the top 100 most haunted locations in the United Kingdom, I think it’s safe to say that there is a lot of unexplained activity going on at Codnor Castle.