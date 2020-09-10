Cold Case Reopened 41 Years After Mysterious Man Washed Up On Shore

A 41-year-old cold case has been reopened and experts are hoping to finally solve the mystery of the man who washed up on an Isles of Scilly beach called Porth Minick. The middle-aged man’s body washed up on shore on February 21, 1979 and he was apparently deceased for several months (police estimated that he had been in the water for four months). The only clue that investigators had to go on was a ring with the inscription “Georgio And Katrina 1956”.

Nobody could figure out who the man was, where he was from, and why he was dead in the water for numerous months. But now, a new team of experts – including a criminologist from a Welsh university – are hoping to solve the cold case once and for all. In fact, it’s one of the first “Unidentified Found Remains” cases that are being reviewed by a new community-interest service that’s called the Locate Centre for Missing People Investigations.

The service, that includes students, academics, and even police officers, focuses on helping families of missing individuals locate their loved ones. And now, experts from the University of Central Lancashire as well as the University of South Wales (USW) have teamed up with Devon and Cornwall Police in hopes of solving several cases involving missing people.

Their hardest task so far is trying to solve the 41-year-old cold case involving the man who washed up on shore. Dr. Cheryl Allsop, who is a senior lecturer in criminology and criminal justice at USW, explained how difficult this case is, “The mystery of the man found on the beach on the Scilly Isles has stumped investigators for more than four decades,” adding, “But we’re hoping that modern ways of communication, including through social media, might bring renewed hope that the conundrum could now be solved.”

The most difficult part of the case is that they have very little information to go on besides the ring he was wearing (perhaps a wedding band). The Caucasian man was between the ages of 40 and 60 when he died, had dark brown hair that was starting to grey, and was 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He was wearing a two-tone blue and white short-sleeved shirt with a wool Eltex vest.

“There are probably very few reasons why the man ended on that particular beach at that particular time,” Dr. Allsop claimed. The location is quite interesting as the Scilly Isles are situated approximately 25 miles off the Cornish coast and on the edge of several large bodies of water (the Atlantic Ocean, Irish Sea, and the English Channel). Additionally, the large tides from the Bristol Channel and Severn Estuary are only around 100 miles away from the Scilly Isles.

Dr. Allsop finished off by asking for the public’s help, “But to find out these reasons and to put them together so we can solve the mystery, we need people to come forward with even the smallest bits of information that could help us complete the jigsaw by opening up whole new lines of inquiry.” Let’s hope that they can finally solve this 41-year mystery.