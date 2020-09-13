Creepy “Witch” Appears On Camera At Eerie Well Hidden In The Woods

Paranormal investigators captured creepy footage of an alleged witch in Scotland’s woods. Lee and Linzi Steer of Project Reveal – Ghosts of Britain (GOB) were at Clootie Well located in Munlochy (north of Inverness) when they caught the eerie apparition while they were live streaming from the site.

Clootie Well is a Celtic site that has been linked to an ancient healing tradition. People who visit the site will bring a piece of clothing and soak it in the well prior to hanging it from a tree. This practice dates back to pre-Christian times. In ancient times, pilgrims would travel to Clootie Well to conduct a ceremony where they would walk in a circle around the well three times prior to splashing the water onto the ground and saying a prayer while tying a piece of clothing to a tree that belonged to an ill person. As the clothing would disintegrate, the person’s illness would supposedly leave them. Several pictures of Clootie Well can be seen here.

Lee further explained the significance of the well and its alleged healing powers, “Many years ago people would leave children with illnesses there overnight hoping the spirits would heal them.” He went on to say that while the site is rumored to heal people, it is also full of paranormal activity. “Some people say it is haunted, with many hearing screams and seeing strange lights. The difference between the day time and night time is scary,” he noted, adding, “It was like we were being watched and surrounded.”

He continued by stating that they were frightened at the site as they kept hearing banging sounds as well as unexplained footsteps around them. While they didn’t notice any apparitions while they were filming, they did sense a presence around them. It was only after they were finished their investigation that they realized they caught something on camera.

Several of their online followers informed them of the terrifying witch-like apparition and when the Steers went back and looked at their footage, they saw the same thing. “From watching the video back and seeing the responses, it does seem like we captured an image of a woman which we believe to be a witch. Our fans and followers say it looks like a witch too,” Linzi said, adding, “We can see a very withered old lady, very small in stature with a walking stick with a cape around the shoulders a very white face, two black eyes with hair blowing in the wind.”

Apparently, witches are very much connected with the location as it is believed that it was them who gave the land the powers to be able to heal those will ailments. The screenshot of the alleged witch can be seen here.