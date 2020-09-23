Dark Bosons, Space Movies, Michigan Magic Mushrooms and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 23, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 23, 2020

Archeologists in southern Iran discovered evidence that ancient Persians made chromium steel – a hard alloy used to make tools today – in the 11th century CE, nearly a thousand years earlier than Robert Forester Mushet, a British metallurgist accepted as tool steel’s inventor in 1868. Any guess as to what their football team was named?

NASA announced that it will cost $28 billion to return astronauts to the Moon, with $16 billion going to the lunar landing module alone. For that kind of money, it better have separate bathrooms, a game room and a wet bar.

The City Council of Ann Arbor, Michigan voted unanimously to decriminalize all psychedelic plants and fungi, including psilocybin-filled magic mushrooms as well as the plants that provide ayahuasca, peyote and mescaline. This will really cut down on the fights and rowdiness at University of Michigan football games.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos announced a deal with Yellow, Black and White studio to make a Russian action movie in space on the International Space Station in 2021. Your mission, Mr. Tom Cruise, should you choose to accept it, is to make yours by the end of 2020.

According to a new study, the daily use of cannabis by older adults is associated with improved sleep duration, giving them up to 30 minutes of additional sleep per night. They still get up during the night, but now it’s for munchies.

In Tinsukia, a city in northeast India, a rat broke into an ATM, ate 120,000 rupees (worth about $18,000), and then rolled over and died. Do they increase the security around ATMs or make non-cheesy rupees?

A newly translated apocryphal Christian text tells of battles between wizards and bishops over control of a church being built in the city of Philippi in Greece in the 4th century. True or not, this sounds like the makings of a video game even atheists would enjoy playing.

NASA and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) announced a joint mission to put a telescope on the far side of the moon to search for signals from the early days of the universe without the annoying radio chatter from Earth. If they can block out “annoying radio chatter,” can they put my FM antenna on the spacecraft too?

Different teams of physicists from MIT and Aarhus University in Denmark have each found evidence of dark bosons that could collectively be responsible for making up dark matter. If they’re looking for the dark side of the Higgs boson, wouldn’t it be safer to wait until 2020 is over?