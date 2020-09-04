Death on Mars, Elephants Yawning, ISS Still Leaking and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 4, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 4, 2020

New research proposes that your brain is only actively conscious when processing information and is more often unconscious. Does THIS explain 2020?

New reports suggest the ‘man in a jetpack’ seen by two commercial pilots while landing at LAX airport in Los Angeles may have actually been a ‘dummy in a drone’. Still dangerous and illegal, but a better a name for a band.

The mysterious reason why centenarians are surviving COVID-19 better than younger people may be in the same genes that helped them to live to 100 and beyond. To be on the safe side, they should still avoid going to college.

Elon Musk says building a self-sustaining city on Mars will be “pretty glorious” but there’s a “good chance you’ll die.” You first, Elon.

After two weeks of searching, NASA has still not found a pesky leak in the International Space Station. With budget cuts, it probably can’t afford to call in an HVAC specialist either.

An elephant researcher discovered that African elephants can catch yawns from humans they are familiar with. No word on whether they know this means it’s time to leave the party so the hosts can go to bed.

A plant biologist has found a way that plants and trees in a forest can point out where the body of a missing person may be buried. Coming soon: “Missing Persons: Special Maple Unit.”

A philosopher theorizes that the human mind developed from the need to tell stories to others. Does this mean the first human game was Charades?

An Italian study finds that many earthquakes around the Apennine mountain range are caused by the earth burping deeply buried CO2. Spaghetti sauce has that same effect on many people.