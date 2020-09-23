Declassified FBI Document States That Nikola Tesla Was An Alien From Venus

Nikola Tesla is a very well-known scientist who made numerous inventions and discoveries, such as the Tesla coil, alternating-current (AC) electricity, neon lights, artificial lightning, X-rays, and the rotating magnetic field, just to name a few. His radio technology is actually used in today’s computers, smartphones, navigation systems, satellites, missiles, and spaceships. Incredibly, in 1926, he predicted that people would eventually be able to stay connected by seeing and hearing each other no matter where they were across the planet by a small device that could fit in a pocket – decades before the smartphone was even created.

He had over 1,000 invention patents on record that included his 1905 patent called “The art of transmitting electrical energy through the natural medium” which was based on his thoughts that the Earth was an electrical generator that could supply an unlimited amount of electricity.

It was obvious that Tesla was an incredibly intelligent man who was ahead of his time in regards to his work. In fact, it has been said that his inventions were between 300 and 1,000 years ahead of time and that the world would be about half a century behind where we are today if it wasn’t for Tesla. This, however, led to some people believing that he was such a unique individual that he didn’t even come from our planet.

A declassified FBI document called “Interplanetary Sessions Newsletter” was written on June 14, 1957 and contained some unbelievable claims that Tesla was originally from the planet Venus. It read in part, “The Space People have visited the Tesla engineers many times, and have told us that Tesla was a Venusian, brought to this planet as a baby, in 1856, and left with Mr. and Mrs. Tesla in a remote mountain province in what is now Yugoslavia.”

Additionally, a woman named Margaret Storm, who was writing a book on Tesla’s life, was given information through a device that the scientist created in 1938 in order to conduct “interplanetary communication”. She allegedly even had contact with the “Space People”.

The theory that Nikola Tesla originally came from Venus and was brought to Earth as a baby is certainly far-fetched even though many people do believe that there are aliens living right here on Earth (Area 51 for example). But what’s even stranger is that the FBI had that information in one of their files which ultimately raises even more questions such as why did the “Space People” reveal Tesla’s identity to the FBI and perhaps an even better question is did the FBI actually have close contact with extraterrestrials?

The entire 64-page document can be read here.