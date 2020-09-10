Disappearing Bigfoot, Invisible Boson Stars, Smart Moths and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 10, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 10, 2020

Another Bigfoot statue has disappeared, this time an 8-foot-tall sheet metal Sasquatch that was last seen in Chanhassen, Minnesota. This is the eighth Bigfoot statue disappearance in the U.S. in the past year – two more and 2020 gets a free sandwich and yet another reason to hate it.

Autonomous delivery robots have appeared on the streets of Moscow while Walmart is testing delivery drones in the U.S.. Soon, the most dangerous place to stand will be between a delivery bot and a UPS driver.

Neuroscientists studying cosmonauts found that long-term missions on the International Space Station temporarily scrambles their brains – causing worsened eyesight, reduced bone density and brain swelling. Could this be why they still haven’t found that pesky leak in the ISS?

Astrophysicists now speculate that some black holes are actually boson stars in disguise – supermassive invisible objects comprised of photons, gluons, Higgs and other boson particles. Outside of superhero movie screenwriters, no one gets more press about invisible things than astrophysicists.

Mechanical engineers demonstrated “acoustic tweezers” that can manipulate particles and cells in a Petri dish using sound waves, eliminated the need for fumbling human hands. NFL coaches having the same problem with running backs may want to check this out.

Using a 15th century skull found during excavations at St. Albans Cathedral in southern England, researchers used facial reconstruction software to recreate the face of Abbot John of Wheathampstead and found the monk had a decidedly impish look. To put it another way, he looked less like Abbott and more like Costello.

Air pollution makes it difficult for insects to smell flowers, but new research finds that tobacco hawkmoths (Manduca sexta) have overcome this by using their vision to find the flowers and then remember their new polluted smell. Does this work in crowded bars? (Asking for a friend.)

NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft took pictures of the asteroid Bennu showing that it sheds particles, rocks, and other pieces of itself on a regular basis. Future asteroid miners may be forced to switch from geology to studying the way cookies crumble.

A new study finds that the over-the-counter pain reliever acetaminophen, sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, increases risk-taking in users. Beware of blackjack dealers who say you look like you have a headache and they have just the thing for it.