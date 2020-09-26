Four Locations In Our Solar System Most Favorable To Have Alien Life

Just recently, experts have revealed their findings of phosphine in the upper atmosphere of Venus. And scientists are baffled as they can’t figure out how the chemical could appear in Venus without the help of living organisms. This may be the best sign yet of life on Venus. There are, however, several other places that may contain life, so let’s take a look at four of the most favorable locations in our Solar System that are the best candidates for supporting alien life.

Mars

In addition to Venus, Mars is also an excellent candidate for alien life. It’s actually very similar to Earth as it has 24.5 hour days, polar ice caps, and even a lake underneath a polar ice cap in the southern part of the planet as well as methane in the atmosphere. While the Red Planet is now dry and full of cosmic radiation, back around 3.7 billion years ago, it had an atmosphere that supported large amounts of liquid water and maybe even life that perhaps still exists today.

Enceladus

Two of Saturn’s moons have been listed as being promising places for alien life. The first one is Enceladus which is covered with ice and has a subsurface ocean of liquid water as well as over a hundred gigantic geysers located close to the south pole. Scientists found that the small grains of rocky silicate particles that spray out of the geysers could have only come from water touching the ocean floor at 90 degree Celsius temperatures (194 degrees Fahrenheit). Additionally, it has been reported that fresh ice has resurfaced the northern hemisphere, indicating recent geologic activity.

Titan

Saturn’s largest moon is another location that’s favorable to host alien life. It is the only moon in our Solar System that has a dense mostly-nitrogen atmosphere along with an orange haze and seasons where it rains. According to a map that NASA released last year of the moon, there are dunes, plains, large methane lakes, hummocky terrain (small mountains), labyrinth terrain, and craters. And since experts are currently working on a concept where a submarine may eventually be sent to Titan, we may finally get an answer to the question of whether there is life on Saturn’s largest moon.

Europa

Jupiter’s moon Europa is thought to be geologically active with possible liquid water hiding underneath the frozen surface. In fact, it is believed that there is so much water that it could be more than 100 kilometers deep (62 miles) and the reason why it is there is because the heat from the tidal flexing of the moon keeps it from freezing. Since the moon has geysers, tumultuous terrain, and a weak magnetic field, it is believed that those are caused by a subsurface liquid ocean. And NASA reported that they found evidence of sodium chloride on the surface of the moon which suggests that the subsurface liquid water on Europa would be very similar to the oceans here on Earth.

These are just four locations, but there are many other spots in our Solar System and beyond that may very well have alien life. We’ll just have to wait and see what scientists may uncover.