Frozen Swimmer, Blue Whale, Battery-Free Game Boy and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 7, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 7, 2020

An Austrian swimmer spent over 2 hours and 30 minutes in a giant glass box filled with more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of ice cubes to break his own world record. The iceman cometh, the iceman freezeth, the iceman goeth blueth and champeth.

NASA has patented a way to send small satellites to the Moon cheaply but slowly, using a gravitational slingshot approach to propulsion what will take 2-and-a-half months to reach the Moon. Look for NASA to start offering companies Moon Shot Prime for faster deliveries.

A Dutch computer scientist at Delft University of Technology has developed a battery-free Game Boy that is powered by solar energy and energy generated by button-pushing during gameplay. A great idea just 30 years and thousands of dollars worth of batteries too late.

Hundreds of people flocked to the St. Burchardi church in Halberstadt, Germany, to witness the first chord change in almost seven years during the performance of John Cage’s Organ/ASLSP (As Slow As Possible) – a piece intended to be played very slowly for 639 years — ending in 2640. This may be the only organ in history to ever get a cramp.

Engineers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands successfully tested a scale model of the Flying V, an experimental aircraft in which the wings will hold the passengers, fuel and cargo. Did they celebrate with beer and wings?

A photographer captured on video the first ever verified sighting of a blue whale, the largest living animal on Earth, off the east coast of Australia near Sydney. He was watching humpback whales at the time, to which Crocodile Dundee would have said, “That’s not a whale … THAT’S a whale.”

Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University have found that fecal transplants can successfully treat alcoholism in some people. In others, just the thought of it may convince them to quit.

A Russian biologist at Moscow’s Pirogov Medical University says he still plans to gene-hack human embryos in an attempt to prevent congenital deafness. When asked what could possibly go wrong, he probably said “WHAT?”.