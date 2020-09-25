Haunted Earlshall Castle Is Now For Sale

One of Scotland’s most haunted castles is currently on the market again. According to the realtor listing, Earlshall Castle contains 10 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms, 6 bathrooms, a five-car garage, a walled garden, and three cottages that sit on approximately 53 acres of land, but oddly enough, the listing price isn’t available. We can take into consideration that back in 2016, the property was listed for £5million (over $6.3 million in American funds) so that may give a little clue as to what the asking price may be.

Located in Leuchars, Fife, the construction of Earlshall Castle began in 1546 for Sir William Bruce who was one of the few survivors from the bloody and deadly Battle of Flodden in the early 1500s. The property remained in the Bruce family until the 19th century when R.W.R MacKenzie began restorations on the castle. After the restorations were complete, the castle was sold numerous times and is currently a private home. Several pictures of Earlshall Castle can be seen here as well as here.

And of course, it is rumored to be haunted by several ghosts, including the spirit of a servant girl who has been seen walking along the corridors. A darker presence is said to haunt the property as well and it is believed to be either William Bruce or his descendant Andrew.

The sinister presence may very well be Andrew as his nickname was “Bloody Bruce” for being a cruel persecutor of the Covenanters. And based on his actions, he definitely lived up to his nickname when he and his men killed a Covenanter named Richard Cameron and after his death, they hacked off his head and hands and brought them back with them to Edinburgh. The dark spirit has been seen in a room that was once used as Andrew’s bedroom and loud footsteps have been heard on the spiral staircase. Based on his reputation, I would bet that the sinister spirit is definitely Andrew.

There is no doubt that Earlshall Castle is a beautiful home with a breathtaking property, so if you have millions of dollars to spare, it may be a purchase worth considering. However, you may have to share your space with several spirits – specifically one who was known to chop the head and hands off of a dead man.