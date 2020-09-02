Holograms, UFOs, Stonehenge Acoustics and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 2, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 2, 2020

A team of scientists at the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology is using ‘metasurface’ materials which manipulate light at the nanoscale level to create ‘Star Wars’-like 3D holograms which are clearly visible from multiple viewing angles. Let’s hope it’s used for good and doesn’t just become Project Blue Beam or next year’s hot Christmas toy.

Researchers in Florida are testing a brewery byproduct known as ‘brewer’s spent grain’ as a way to fight the plague of red tides that form in that state’s coastal waters. Drinking beer to save the oceans – that sounds like a Nobel Prize-winning idea.

British archeologists discover that Bronze age Britons remembered the dead by keeping bones from their deceased relatives and turning them into ornaments and musical instruments. No, that’s not where the trombone came from, but it may be another reason to hate the recorder.

A new study finds that the placement of the stones at Stonehenge created an acoustic space that amplified voices and improved the sound of music for people standing inside the circle. Some things never change – all that people outside the circle could hear were the sounds of scalpers selling high-priced tickets.

Astronomers studying the Andromeda galaxy have determined that its nearly invisible halo of diffuse plasma stretches out far enough that it touches the halo of its nearest galactic neighbor – the Milky Way. This will either inspire love songs or dystopian war novels.

The FBI is investigating reports from two American Airlines pilots who claim they saw a “guy in a jetpack” flying alongside them as they were 10 miles out from the LAX airport at an approach altitude of 3,000 feet. Before you ask, Tony Stark gave them an airtight alibi.

Engineers at Vanderbilt University have developed optical tweezers capable of grabbing individual biomolecules and proteins without damaging them. Impressive, but will they help men finally learn how to pluck their eyebrows?

The National UFO Reporting Center reports that UFO sightings in 2020 are up 51% so far over the same period in 2019, with 20% occurring in April as the pandemic shutdown went into full force. Is it because more people are at home or because more aliens can’t believe their plan is working?