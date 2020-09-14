Hypnotizing Someone Telepathically: An “Eerie, Mystifying, Almost Diabolical Act”

I thought I would share with you another extract from the Defense Intelligence Agency’s “Controlled Offensive Behavior – USSR” document of 1972. This one is particularly creepy, as it focuses on the possibility of secretly using ESP to hypnotize people. As you’ll see, it’s a subject that elements of U.S. intelligence were worried about during the Cold War. Maybe, they still are. We’re told the following: “According to Ostrander and Schroeder, the ability to put people to sleep and wake them up telepathicallv from a distance of a few yards to over a thousand miles became the most thoroughly tested and perfected contribution of the Soviets to international parapsychology. It is reported that the ability to control a person’s consciousness with telepathy is being further studied and tested in laboratories in Leningrad and Moscow. The work was started in the early 1920s but was not publicized until the early 1960s. The work was begun by K.O. Kotkov, a psychologist from Kharkov University, in 1924. Kotkov could telepathically obliterate an experimental subject’s consciousness from short distances or from the opposite side of town. The work was documented by Vasilev who conducted research of his own but could not reveal it under Stalin’s regime. The reality of telepathic sleep-wake, backed by columns of data, might be the most astonishing part of Vasilev’s experiments in mental suggestion.”

Now, let’s see what else the U.S. learned: “Parapsychologists in Leningrad and Moscow are involved in the telepathic manipulation of consciousness, now recording successes with the EEG. Doctor V. Raikov is involved in this EEG research as well as E. Naumov. Naumov reports that mental telepathy woke up a hypnotized subject (by telepathy) six of eight times. Naumov remarked that as soon as the telepathic ‘wake up’ is sent, trance becomes less and less deep, full consciousness returning in twenty to thirty seconds. In the Leningrad laboratory of Doctor Paul Gulyaiev (Bekhterev Brain Institute) , friends of subjects have been trained to put them to sleep telepathically.”

The following question was asked within the Pentagon: “Why are the Soviets again hard at work on the telepathic control of consciousness?” The Defense Intelligence Agency responded: “Doctor I. Kogan, like Vasilev, is probably doing it for theoretical reasons; still trying mathematically to prove that an electromagnetic carrier of telepathy is possible. Why other scientists may be delving into control of consciousness by ESP is another question. During telepathic sleep is an individual simply dreaming his own private dreams or does someone else hold sway? The current Soviets have not divulged the psychological details about their telepathic manipulation of consciousness. Vasilev describes some revelations in his book but little else has been reported. Doctor Stefan Manczarski of Poland predicts that this new field of telepathy will open up new avenues for spreading propaganda. He feels that the electromagnetic theory is valid and believes, therefore that telepathy can be amplified like radio waves. Telepathy would then become a subtle new modus for the ‘influences’ of the world. Doctor Manczerski’s wave ideas are still very debatable but what about telepathy someday becoming a tool for influencing people?”

The DIA added: “Hypnotizing someone telepathically probably comes over as a more eerie, mystifying, almost diabolical act in the US than it does in the Soviet Union. The US is really just becoming adjusted to some of the aspects of hypnotism. Since the turn of the century, the Soviets have been exploring and perfecting the various advantages that hypnotism provides. In the Soviet Union hypnotism is a common tool like X-rays, used in medicine, psychotherapy physiology, psychology, and experimental pedagogy. The Soviets have been reportedly working on the effects of drugs used in combination with psychic tests. Vasilev used mescarine in the early days and more recently M.S. Smirnov, of the Laboratory of Vision, Institute of Problems of Information Transmission of the USSR Academy of Science, has been obtaining psychic success with psilocybin. The tests that Vasilev had perfected may have a more interesting future in them than the developer had imagined. Manipulating someone else s consciousness with telepathy, guiding him in trance colorful uses are too easy to conjure. The ability to focus a mental whammy on an enemy through hypnotic telepathy has surely occurred to the Soviets.”

And, finally, we have this: “Visiting Soviet psi labs in 1967, Doctor Ryzl says he was told by a Soviet, ‘When suitable means of propaganda are cleverly used, it is possible to mold any man’s conscience so that in the end he may misuse his abilities while remaining convinced that he is serving an honest purpose. Ryzl continues, ‘”The USSR has the means to keep the results of such research secret from the rest of the world and, as practical applications of these results become possible, there is no doubt that the Soviet Union will do so.’ What will ESP be used for? “To make money, and as a weapon [italics mine],” Ryzl states flatly. If such possibilities existed in 1972, that begs the question: is ESP still being used to hypnotize people unknowingly? It’s a disturbing question. As might very well be the answer.