It’s Not Just the M.I.B. Who Are Weird: Their Cars Are Too

There’s one thing you can say for sure about the Men in Black: they’re very weird. Witnesses to the M.I.B. describe them as looking pale and gaunt. Their skin sometimes appears plastic-like, and completely free of lines. Sometimes they wear wigs. On other occasions they sport large, wrap-around sunglasses. And, perhaps strangest of all, they seem to not understand what food is. If it is offered to them, they simply stare at it. There’s another aspect to the M.I.B. weirdness. It’s the matter of their vehicles. They are just as weird as the M.I.B. themselves. I guess it’s something we should expect. With that said, let’s now take a look at some of the stranger, car-based cases that have a tie to the Men in Black. We’ll begin with a friend of mine, Tracie Austin, author and radio-host. Like me, Tracie is originally from the U.K., but now lives in the United States. She told me of a very strange experience she had late one night back in the U.K. in the 1990s.

As she drove along the road, Tracie said: “…I noticed there was an old, black Lincoln car coming towards us in the opposite direction. Although it was old, it looked new, but it was an old style, and it was totally out of place. And, coming from England, in Cheshire, that’s just not the kind of car you see: an American Lincoln. That’s what I thought: what’s an American car doing here? As the car approached us – coming the other way – I tried to see who the driver was, but I couldn’t see anybody. I’m not saying the car was driving itself, but I just couldn’t make out anyone. No-one. I could see it had really shiny bumpers and there was no [license] plate, at all. And I noticed that with every car behind that Lincoln, it was like it was the leader of the pack. I could see the drivers of the cars behind were all kind of ‘switched off.’ It looked like an automatic mode. Like they were in a daze. It was very, very odd. We got down the road and my friend said: ‘Did you see the way that vehicle was moving?’ I said, ‘No, what do you mean?’ He said: ‘The wheels were going around, but they weren’t touching the ground.’ It was just like it was hovering, but not high, or I would have known. I was too busy trying to see the driver. I just said: ‘Oh, my God.'” Moving on to another case…

Nick Redfern and a sinister (but cool) car…

As bizarre as it might sound, there are a number of reports on record of black cars (A) entering and exiting UFOs late at night; and (B) of apparent aliens exiting UFOs and getting in cars. Yep, I know: it’s really weird. Back in 2009, longtime Ufologist Tim Beckley shared just such a story with me. Tim said: “I remember one incident where I was lecturing and a gentleman – a professor at the college where I was lecturing – came up to me and told this story about how he was driving outside of a town in Michigan. It was rather late at night, and he saw these lights in the woods. He pulled over, and there was no other traffic coming in either direction, but there was already another car parked at the edge of the road.” Tim continued: “He described seeing some sort of ship in the distance – a UFO. A group of human-like aliens got out of the UFO, walked to the car – which was a Cadillac, or something like that. He watched them and could see they looked human. They just got in the car and drove off. But then, a couple of weeks later, he sees one of the same guys in a supermarket. These reports sound farfetched, but there’s so many of them of what seem to be aliens being able to move among us.”

Dr. Josef Allen Hynek was provided with the details of a fantastically-strange MIB encounter, that occurred in a small Minnesota town in late 1975, and that falls firmly into just such a category. Ironically, no UFO was seen on this particular occasion, but the chief witness was harassed by the driver of a large, black Cadillac on a particular stretch of highway, and who nearly forced the man into an adjacent ditch. The irate man quickly righted his vehicle and headed off in hot-pursuit, only to see the black Cadillac lift into the air and, quite literally, disappear in the blink of any eye!

For Robert Easley, a resident of Defiance, Ohio, the weirdness began in the early hours of July 11, 1967. He was woken up by the sound of his phone ringing. Easley quickly answered it – perhaps fearing it was someone with bad news. It was actually a woman who wanted to report a sighting of two UFOs over the town – a sighting that was still going on. Easley jumped into his car and sped off into the night. It turns out that Easley was shadowed all the way by a black Cadillac, very often the preferred mode of transport for the MIB. The car had no license plates, which is typical, too. As for the driver, who kept very close to Easley’s vehicle, his upper body and head were silhouetted and dark. That was not good news. The MIB soon vanished, however, taking another road and leaving Easley worried and slightly paranoid. On the night of July 15, the MIB returned, yet again in his black Cadillac, following Easley for a number of nail-biting miles. Tim Beckley tells the story of what happened next: “When [Easley] pulled into his driveway, the unknown car sped off. Later that evening as he sat talking with his girlfriend on the front porch, the car came down the road and stopped right in front of the house, as soon as the topic of UFOs entered their conversation. Easley could feel the man looking at them. When they got off the subject the car left, but when they got back on it about an hour later, the same car came back again. It was as if the driver could hear what they were saying or read their minds.”