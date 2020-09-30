Kim Rackley: From Remote-Viewing to a Dangerous “Dogman”

A couple of days ago I revealed how a highly gifted psychic and friend – Kimberly Rackley – remote-viewed the planet Mars for me in the latter part of October 2019. With that said, I thought today I would share another experience with you that revolves around Kim’s work. It all began around 7:30 p.m. on August 4, 2016. That was when I headed off to the Ohio city of Defiance. A long drive was ahead of me. Around seventeen hours, to be precise. And I was far from being alone: cryptozoologists Ken Gerhard and Lyle Blackburn were with me, as was author Jen Devillier. We were a team on a mission. Earlier in the year, Ken had told me of his plans to hold a “Dogman Symposium,” which was where we were now heading to. For those who may not know, the “Dogman” is, in essence, modern day wording for the world’s most legendary shapeshifter: the werewolf. The event went very well, with a large audience. A great time was had by all. There was a reason why Defiance was the chosen location for the gig. Midway through 1972, Defiance became what can only be termed “Werewolf Central.” Over the course of a hysteria-filled two months – July to August – sightings of a rampaging, hair-covered man-beast, with a pronounced muzzle and dressed in rags, were made. The local media quickly picked up on the sinister saga, as did the town’s police, who even opened an official file on Defiance’s very own equivalent of Nessie, the Chupacabra and Bigfoot.

Nick Redfern finds the Dogman of Defiance, sort of… (Nick Redfern)

To say that Defiance was gripped by terror would not be an understatement. Many of the sightings of the creature were made around a series of old railroad tracks, and usually late at night. A couple of guys working on the tracks – Ted Davis and Tom Jones – had an encounter of the very close kind. A close call, one might say. Davis told the local newspaper, The Blade: “I was connecting an air hose between two cars and was looking down. I saw these huge hairy feet, then I looked up and he was standing there with that big stick over his shoulder. When I started to say something, he took off for the woods.” Now, let’s jump forward to the day after the Dogman event: the Sunday morning. As a fiery Sun beat down upon us, we scoured the area and walked along the old railroad tracks. The area had changed very little since the 1970s – old photos of the area made that very clear. We mused upon what it must have been like – more than forty years earlier – to have encountered the Dogman of Defiance, late at night, on that dark stretch of track. It was, surely, chilling. A small-town environment and a monster on the loose: no wonder the legend had endured. And no wonder that, even in 2016, there was something oddly enticing about the prowling beast of the old railroad.

Where the werewolf hysteria began in 1972 (Nick Redfern)

Before we left, me, Ken and Lyle and a bunch of others decided it would be a very good idea to take a memento with us. Just about everyone chose the same things: rusted, damaged, old railroad nails that were scattered around the old landscape and half-buried nearby. When I got back home, I put the nail on one of my many bookshelves. And then I promptly forgot about it – for months, in fact. Quite out of the blue, though, I later asked Kimberly Rackley to see if she could pick up anything from handling the old nail. I drove over to her apartment home on a Friday night – and I’m very pleased that I did. I deliberately didn’t give Kim any clues as to what the artifact was, or where it came from: I just gave her the nail, sat back and watched, and let her do her thing. What she came up with was remarkable. She said: “I see a shack with a painted roof. And, there’s this big mark across the back of it, a long scratch.” She then asked me: “Was this found at a crossing or at a railroad crossing?”” I told Kim that, yes, it was found on a stretch of railroad track that crossed with a local road. In response, Kim said that she perceived some kind of supernatural phenomenon in the area. Notably, she added that it was as if the presence had been summoned – invoked or conjured up. And she echoed:”I keep seeing that scratch and an image of claws on the building.”

Kim Rackley: Pursuing a Story of a Werewolf (Kim Rackley)

As I told Kim when she was finished:”That’s really interesting, because where the nail was found, there actually is an old building next to it. And that you saw claws is interesting, because back in 1972, the railroad was the sight of a series of werewolf encounters in the area. And, the creature was reported scratching on the doors of local homes in the middle of the night.” I was absolutely sure that Kim had indeed made a connection and had picked up something deeply significant concerning the weirdness in Defiance.