Latest Paranormal Evidence From A Haunted Scottish Graveyard

A graveyard in Edinburgh, Scotland, called Greyfriars Kirkyard is rumored to be extremely haunted and just recently when paranormal investigators were at the location, they captured some pretty interesting evidence.

Lee and Linzi Steer of Project Reveal – Ghosts of Britain (GOB) were live streaming their investigation of the cemetery when they caught several unexplained anomalies on their camera. Interestingly, just a few days ago, I reported an apparition of a witch that the Steers caught on camera while they were live streaming their investigation of Clootie Well. (The article can be read here.)

As for Greyfriars Kirkyard, there have been more than 3,000 reports of extreme and dangerous paranormal activity such as people getting burned, scratched, bitten, and even being knocked out.

One of the most active locations in the graveyard associated with violent paranormal activity is a domed tomb called Black Mausoleum of Sir George “Bloody” MacKenzie – a ruthless judge in the 1600s who imprisoned 1,200 Covenanters in a field beside the cemetery. The prisoners spent four months outside waiting for their trial with no shelter and very little food. While many of the prisoners were executed, several of them died from being mistreated. It is believed that MacKenzie’s spirit was released in 1999 when a homeless man broke into the mausoleum looking for shelter and apparently angered the spirit. Not surprisingly, the “Covenanters’ Prison” is another very active location.

The Steers caught quite a bit of paranormal evidence during their night at Greyfriars Kirkyard that included several strange anomalies. “Our cameras seemed to pick up a few spirits maybe,” Lee said, adding, “Looking through the black gate towards the prison. We captured some strange images of what fans think is a man.”

Linzi then explained two other apparitions they caught, “Up by the prison I we’ve got the most amazing picture – it was pitch black in there but it looks as though there’s two faces looking out at us. It’s quite bizarre.” “The other one looked like a lady looking away to the right.” (Their pictures can be seen here.)

They believe that at one point during their investigation they were communicating with a little girl. They captured the words “graveyard” and “burial” during a spirit box session. Another strange experience happened when their hands went numb as soon as they put them through a gate at the cemetery. Some members of the crew even noticed balls of red and blue lights hovering around.

Greyfriars Kirkyard has so much paranormal activity that it’s been called one of the most haunted places in the entire United Kingdom and the most haunted graveyard in the world. And based on the evidence caught by the Steers, the cemetery certainly lives up to its frightening reputation.