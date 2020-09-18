More on Strange Creatures and the UFO Connection

Over the last few days I’ve written a couple of articles on the weirdness of Bigfoot – and the connection between the hairy monsters and the UFO phenomenon. Today, I’m going to demonstrate that Bigfoot is not the only strange creature tied to the UFO mystery. We’ll begin with a man named Frederick “Ted” Holiday, who, in 1973, had a close encounter with nothing less than one of the most feared of all the Ufological characters: a Man in Black. And where did Holiday’s encounter occur? We’ll, I’ll tell you. It was at one of the most famous places in the world of Cryptozoology. It was none other than Loch Ness, Scotland. Holiday said the following, which is an incredibly weird story: “Across the grass, beyond the roadway and at the top of the slope leading down to Loch Ness at the top of which the caravan was located, stood a figure. It was a man dressed entirely in black. Unlike other walkers who sometimes pause along here to admire the Loch Ness panorama, this one had his back to the loch and was staring at me fixedly as soon as I turned the corner. Indeed, to all appearances he was waiting for me.”

Holiday continued: “We were about 30 yards apart, and for several seconds I just stared back wondering who the hell this was. Simultaneously, I felt a strong sensation of malevolence, cold and passionless. Vaguely I remembered Sundberg’s black figures around the UFO, and for a second tried to form an association. But the notion seemed so utterly absurd in broad daylight with half a dozen friends within calling distance that I shut the idea out. I walked forward warily, never taking my eyes off the figure. He.was about six feet tall and appeared to be dressed in black leather or plastic. He wore a helmet and gloves and was masked, even to the nose, mouth and chin. The eyes were covered in goggles, but on closer approach, I could detect no eyes behind the lenses. The figure remained motionless as I approached except possibly for a slight stirring of the feet. It didn’t speak and I could hear no breathing. I drew level and hesitated slightly, uncertain what to do next, then walked past at a range of about a yard. I stopped a few feet beyond him and gazed down at Loch Ness.”

Ted Holiday had far more to say, all of it very weird: “I stayed thus for perhaps 10 seconds, making a decision. Something about the figure seemed abnormal and I felt the need to test whether it was real. I started to turn with the vase plan of pretending to slip on the grass so that I might lurch against the figure and thus check its solidity, but this proved impossible. As I was turning my head, I heard a curious whispering or whistling sound and I swung round to find the man had gone. In two steps I was on the road. There was about half a mile of empty road visible to the right and about a hundred yards to the left. No living person could have gotten out of sight so quickly. Yet he had undoubtedly gone. I told no one about this incident for months because it seemed logically impossible, and I had not the slightest evidence that it took place.”

A strange saga, to say the very least! It should be noted that connections between UFOs and the domain of Cryptozoology are hardly rare. Take a look: In 2005, “Dogman” expert Linda Godfrey was contacted by a man – a military whistle-blower, we might say – who was an expert in the field of remote-viewing. Essentially, remote-viewing is a process that allows the mind to psychically travel to just about here, there and everywhere. Astral travel, one might say. According to Godfrey’s Edward Snowden-like source, the U.S. Government has uncovered data suggesting that the Dogmen are a very ancient, alien race that closely resembles the ancient deity of the Underworld, Anubis. Godfrey’s informant also discovered – via remote-viewing – that the Dogmen can “jump” from location to location via portals or doorways in the fabric of space and time. That’s quite a story told to Linda.

Let’s not forget that when the monstrous Mothman appeared in and around the city of Point Pleasant, West Virginia from 1966 to 1967, numerous UFO sightings were reported to both John Keel (the author of The Mothman Prophecies) and the local media – and particularly journalist Mary Hyre. And who should have turned up? The M.I.B. Yet another example of monsters and the UFO enigma blending together. I should stress that there are countless, similar cases and incidents similar to those I’ve highlighted above. Clearly, there is something very weird going on; something that in a very strange fashion suggests Cryptozoology and Ufology are somehow interlinked.