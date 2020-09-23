More on the Matter of Creepy Horrors and Hypnotism

My previous article was on the subject of how the Black-Eyed Children have the ability to enslave the minds of the people they target. In most cases, the goal is to get permission from the person to allow the BEC to enter their home. A careful look at the cases makes it abundantly clear that some kind of mind-control/hypnosis is used. The BEC, however, are not the only creepy creatures that use some kind of mind-control to use people like puppets. The notorious Men in Black of Ufology seem to have such abilities, too. If you aren’t familiar with the Men in Black phenomenon, you could be forgiven for thinking they look like Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and that they work for a secret arm of the U.S. government. That’s not the case, though. The real MIB are not “secret agents” or anything along those lines. Rather, they are pale-faced ghouls who have more to do with the domains of the occult, the paranormal, and the supernatural. Not only that (and this gets to the most important part of the story), the MIB seem to have the same abilities as the Black-Eyed Children. By that, I mean the Men in Black can control the minds of the people they approach. Just like those strange and sinister kids.

It’s a little-known fact that the idea the MIB could enslave human minds dates back to the 1950s. One of those researchers who dug into the matter of hypnosis and mind-control – and specifically in connection to the MIB – was Trevor James Constable. Of Constable, we’re told the following: “Trevor James Constable of San Pedro died March 31, 2016. He was born September 17, 1925, in Wellington, New Zealand. He is survived by his wife Gloria of 35 years, and his daughter Diana (Neroni) currently of Las Vegas, and grandson Maximilian Constable now living in Flagstaff, Az. Mr. Constable was a prolific author of WW2 aviation histories, and pioneer in the subjects of ufology, and rain engineering.” That brings us to the matter of Constable and Albert Bender, the latter being the guy who kick-started the Men in Black controversy.

Trevor James Constable said, during the course of his research into the Bender saga: “It is difficult indeed for me, as an occultist with some firsthand experience of this field of UFOs, to sort out Bender’s journeys back and forth across the threshold line between the physical and the astral. A biometric examination of Al Bender would probably indicate similar things to what it revealed about certain other researchers – total inability to distinguish between events on two planes of reality. Bender’s honesty I do not for a moment doubt. His discrimination I would deem non-existent. It seems almost incredible that the man could relate the full story of the construction of his chamber of horrors in the attic in the way Bender has. This is what convinces me of his honesty. Nothing could be more logical, in an occult way, than that the invisible entities he invited by the preparation of this locale, should indeed manifest to him, and thereafter proceed to obsess him for a protracted period, using hypnotic techniques that brought the man completely under their control [italics mine].”

Moving on, there is Jaye P. Paro, of Babylon, New York’s WBAB station, . She had a run-in with the MIB in the 1960s. On one particular night, around 8:00 p.m., Paro was out walking when one of those ubiquitous black Cadillac cars that the MIB drive, arrived on the scene. Rather oddly, when the driver of the car pulled up alongside her, and a rear window was wound down, Paro got in the back of the vehicle without a second thought – which was a very weird and reckless thing to do. She later said: “There was a funny smell inside. Antiseptic, like a hospital. And there were flashing lights on the dashboard. I couldn’t take my eyes off them. I felt like they were hypnotizing me [italics mine].” Cases of this type – of the MIB affecting the minds of us – can be found throughout Ufology. Just like the Black-Eyed Children, the Men in Black have the ability – and, it appears, a need – to use us as they see fit. This is not at all a good or a positive situation.