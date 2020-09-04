Mysterious Entity Runs In Front Of A Car And It’s Caught On Video

If traveling down a dark road at night isn’t creepy enough, imagine having something mysterious jump right in front of your car. That’s exactly what happened one night recently — a driver was traveling down a road in Falmouth, Maine, when a dark shadow darted across the street directly in front of the vehicle.

At first, the driver thought that it was a deer that ran quickly across the road, but after reviewing the dash cam footage, it’s apparent that it was not a deer. So, what exactly was it? Nobody seems to know for sure what the shadowy, transparent figure could be.

Those who have seen the video are also confused as to what it actually was. While some believe that it was a fisher cat, others are convinced that it was something supernatural. You can decide for yourself as the video was posted on 207 Paranormal’s Facebook page which can be viewed here as well as here.

The state of Maine is no stranger to unexplained sightings. As a matter of fact, there have been quite a few Bigfoot sightings over the years.

Several sightings took place in the 1970s which included several hunters in Baxter State Park (Piscataquis County) who heard loud thumping sounds followed by a large tree crashing to the ground. A few years later, there were several sightings of a creature with a “monkey face” and looked like an ape that was close to Brunswick and Durham. Another witness reported seeing a “large, hairy creature, either dark brown or black, striding swiftly across the southbound lanes from the treed median to the woods on the right side of the road,” in Penobscot County.

The mid 1980s consisted of an alleged sighting in York County while a man was cutting wood and a creature was staring at him from about 30 feet away. Another occurred in Androscoggin County when two men were driving down a back road when they witnessed a “very hairy animal standing upright on the side of the road”. They said it was about 6 feet tall and weighed around 200 pounds.

Two sisters in Hancock County witnessed a creature standing on two feet with “very dark, shaggy hair” on a road in the late 1990s. The following year, a family was driving down a wooded area in Oxford County when they saw an upright creature “covered with long brown hair/fur” taking long strides into the woods.

In 2015, a trail camera in Waldo County captured a picture of a figure that “appears to be hiding behind a small fur tree,” but interestingly, the area is also rumored to be haunted. The following year in Oxford County, a couple noticed a large five-toed track that measured between 20-22 inches in length by 8-10 inches in width. Trees in that area were also broken which could have been a sign that a Bigfoot was around. Additional footprints – believed to be made by a juvenile Bigfoot – were reported that same year in York County.

Needless to say, Maine is full of mysteries with quite a few strange sightings from an unexplained shadow figure darting across a dark road, to numerous Bigfoot sightings, and even haunted locations.