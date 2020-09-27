Naked Ghost Caught On Camera At Haunted Churchyard

When paranormal investigators were exploring an allegedly haunted churchyard in Doncaster, England, they captured evidence of what appeared to be a naked male ghost. Lee and Linzi Steer, who run Ghosts of Britain (GOB), were live streaming their investigation of St Wilfrid’s Church in Hickleton when a naked ghost appeared on camera. Interestingly, the apparition appeared during the daytime at around 2:30pm when nobody else besides the paranormal team was at the location.

The Steers were at the site checking out the building’s lychgate which is home to human skulls. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, a lychgate is a roofed gateway in a churchyard that was once used to shelter a coffin prior to a burial. The skulls are located behind a grille with the words “Today for me, Tomorrow for thee”.

According to local legend, the skulls belonged to three sheep rustlers who were hung at a nearby location in High Melton, although the most likely explanation is that the skulls were acquired by the former owner of Hickleton Hall named Lord Halifax who had them as a reminder of inevitable death. While it was initially believed that all three of the skulls were human, the one in the middle was a replica made from stone.

Much of the paranormal activity at the site is located at the crossroads that face the church and where supposedly many suicide victims would have been buried. A ghost appearing on horseback is one of the numerous entities seen there. Other spirits include a headless man who appeared to be looking for his head, as well as two men dressed in old fashioned clothing with one of them sitting in a wicker chair with big wheels.

Considering that the church has been around for several centuries with countless funerals and burials taking place there over the years, along with the fact that human skulls were placed in the lychgate, it’s not surprising that the churchyard is home to paranormal activity. Although a naked male ghost haunting the site is a bit peculiar. A picture of the naked ghost can be seen here.

The Steers have caught other paranormal activity in recent weeks as they captured an alleged apparition of a witch while they were live streaming their investigation of Clootie Well (the article can be read here). Then just days later, they seemingly captured a couple of different spirits on camera while they were live streaming their investigation of a Scottish graveyard called Greyfriars Kirkyard (that article can be read here.)