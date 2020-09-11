Nuclear Monkeys, Impostor Pigs, Doomsday Glacier and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 11, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 11, 2020

Nine years after Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor melted down, residents are being allowed to return — only to find the area is overrun with macaque monkeys. The government is offering free fireworks to scare them away, which sounds like the plot to the movie hybrid, “Independence Day of the Apes.”

NASA is urging private companies to go to the Moon, pick up rocks and dirt, take photographs as proof, and bring them back so NASA can buy them. How did this plan work out in Egypt?

The mystery of how the islands of Barbados was populated with wild European pigs before any Europeans arrived has been solved – they were actually peccaries or javelinas, a pig-like mammal native to the Americas. Inspired, the Europeans acted like pigs too.

Astronomers say the new less-reflective satellites being launched by SpaceX still block their view of the cosmos. Elon Musk isn’t listening because he’s less reflective too.

Researchers find that the ocean floor is much deeper under the Thwaites Glacier, Antarctica’s “Doomsday glacier,” allowing huge warm water channels to form and rapidly melt it. The solution is to “tackle climate change,” which means the story will be buried deeper than the channels.

Fire ant queens have been shown to have a keen sense of smell that helps find areas for nests that are relatively free of ant-killing pathogens. Take their word for it – by the time you find the nose on the one you’re holding, a thousand more have stung your ankles.

The Lindt Home of Chocolate museum and tour experience is opening in Keilberg , Switzerland, and it will have the world’s highest free-standing chocolate fountain, measuring 9.3 meters (30 feet) high and circulating 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of liquid chocolate. For safety, Lindt Loompas will wear green masks and the fountain will have a filter to catch spoiled kids.

On the island of Tuti is Sudan, where the Blue Nile and White Nile meet to form the main Nile, water levels have reached 17.57 m (57.6 feet) — the highest since records began more than 100 years ago. Bad news for residents, but good news for the Queen of the Nile cruise line.

The Mars Wrigley company has agreed to let a World War II veteran be buried in a coffin decorated like a pack of Juicy Fruit gum – the gum he learned to love during the war. If you see a bubble mysteriously forming above a grave in the cemetery—that’s probably his.