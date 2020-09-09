Picture Captured “Line Of Ghosts” Outside The Haunted Conwy Castle

When Denise Tillier snapped pictures outside of Conwy Castle in North Wales, she didn’t expect to find a “line of ghosts” in one of her photographs. When she was looking back at the pictures, one of them appeared to show a male soldier carrying a sword. She then sent the picture to her friend who made an even more startling discovery as she claimed to have seen a line of several other entities following the ghostly man with the sword.

In an interview with North Wales Live, Tillier described the moments before she took the picture. “It must have been about 9.15am so it was quite quiet before all the tourists came out.” “I just thought the view looked really nice, so I took a picture.” She then described finding the apparition in one of her pictures, “At first, I thought it may have just been my eyes.” “So I enlarged the picture and I thought, that looks like a soldier.” As for the other ghosts following the first man, she said, “There seems to be people walking in a line, maybe about two feet apart from each other.”

When she posted the picture to social media, she received several comments from people claiming to see other things in the photograph. One user commented that they saw a small child standing next to one of the men; while Tillier’s friend suggested that the spirits probably weren’t there to scare anyone and that they were just “doing their thing”.

But that’s not all that Tillier caught on her camera that day, as she believes that she photographed another ghost in a different picture of a “woman looking”. While it seems as though the spirits were pretty active that day, Tillier claimed that she never felt scared or had any type of weird feelings and that it was just a peaceful day. You can see her pictures of the alleged apparitions here and decide for yourself whether they are ghosts or not.

Conwy Castle was built between the years 1283 and 1287 for King Edward I and it has quite the reputation for being haunted with paranormal claims dating back several years. Numerous people who have visited the site have claimed to have seen a mysterious black figure that watches over the town, as well as a ghostly monk that suddenly appears. In fact, there are two monks who are rumored to haunt the castle. They are seen wearing their hooded robes while levitating in the air before disappearing. Additionally, sightings of another cloaked figure and a horseman have been seen.

With all of the paranormal activity, perhaps what Tillier captured on her camera were indeed some of the ghosts of Conwy Castle.