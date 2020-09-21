Polish UFO, Electric Bacteria, Cannibal Microbes and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 21, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 21, 2020

Yale University researchers determine that electricity-generating bacteria Geobacter sulfurreducens use a single unique molecule which helps them produce a natural snorkel made of conductive filaments allowing them to breathe in oxygen-deprived environments and exhale electrons. Sounds promising until you realize a bacteria-powered Tesla could be stopped dead in its track by a puddle of hand sanitizer.

Photos of what appeared to be a large crashed UFO in a forest near the Polish towns of Ruda Zajączkowska and Gnieździsk had UFO hunters comparing theories until it was determined to be “part of a concrete truck in which the concrete mix rotates during construction works.” Unless ETs are building their own colonies on Earth, that should explain it.

A team of applied mathematicians from New York University demonstrated how the Stone Forest in China’s Yunnan Province is the result of solids dissolving into liquids in the presence of gravity by simulating the concept with granulated table sugar, corn syrup, and water to make a stone forest of rock candy. Well, that’s what they told their dentists to explain all of the new cavities.

A researcher at the University of Bergen in Norway used rats to determine that males and females have different circadian rhythms and sleep cycles. Welcome to another edition of “Duh – they needed a study to know this?”

A new study at UCLA finds that the purpose of sleep changes when an infant reaches the so-called “terrible twos” from a process of reorganization and learning to a process of repairing the brain from daily stresses and wear. When will someone conduct a sleep study to determine how to get a terrible two-year-old to take a nap?

A Danish company has developed a product containing a variety of microbes and that it claims can live on hard surfaces for 7 days and produce 70 different cleaning enzymes. Will the next horror movie on cannibalism be filmed through a microscope?

Now that TikTok has been saved in the U.S. for a while, Ufologists want it to clean up its act and stop allowing obviously fake or mistaken-identity UFO videos like the recent Goodyear blimp fiasco from going viral. “Good luck with that,” said Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

NASA has developed a new way to land on the Moon called Safe and Precise Landing Integrated Capabilities Evolution (SPLICE) that eliminates the need for a human pilot and can safely drop a lander in a space half the size of a football field. “Hold my beer and watch this,” said Buzz Aldrin.

Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers are both pregnant and their doctor says there are only two sets of DNA, not four, which means that the sisters’ babies are biologically going to be siblings. In this family, “Mom always liked you best” arguments may turn ugly.