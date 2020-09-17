Remains Of A 3,000-Year-Old Village With Lots Of Artifacts Unearthed In Poland

The remains of a 3,000-year-old village and about 1,500 ancient artifacts have been unearthed at a construction site in the Białołęka district of Warsaw, Poland. Even though other remains of Bronze Age structures were found fairly close by, archaeologists were not expecting an entire settlement to be discovered.

While workers were digging up the site for a new swimming pool, they kept finding pieces of ancient ceramics and eventually unearthed the remains of an entire prehistoric village that once belonged to the Lusatian culture during the late Bronze Age.

The Ab Terra foundation described the significance of this discovery, “We expected to discover traces of a small seasonal camp, but it turned out that we found the remains of a large settlement of Lusatian culture from 3,000 years ago.” “This settlement was situated near a small watercourse, nowadays regulated, but in the past, the stream flowed several dozen meters closer to the present research area. The traces of the old river bed and the high level of groundwater were captured in the form of clear geological traces.”

The archaeologists were able to dig through approximately half a hectare of land and found that the production part of the village was in the excavated site but the residential area would have been underneath land where there are now buildings.

In addition to the settlement, they found a huge amount of artifacts. The majority of the 1,500 items were ceramics, but there were other interesting finds, including a unique jar that appeared similar to a colander which may have been used to make cheese. They found numerous hearths, storage pits, and caverns as well. Pictures of the site and some of the artifacts can be seen here.

“Since the hearths in the southern part of the settlement seem to be ‘temporary’, we can assume that the area of the present research was not used consumption, but rather for the production of necessary articles for the population of the nearby residential area,” the researchers explained.

And that’s not all they found as they discovered items from World War II and older artifacts from the “Trzciniec culture” that lived during the Bronze Age between the 16th and 12th centuries BC in the north central and northwestern parts of Ukraine as well as the eastern part of Poland.