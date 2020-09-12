Roswell: Why Can’t We Get the Proof?

That’s a question I’m often asked. And, it’s a question that, today, I’ll try and answer. There’s no doubt that something very unusual happened outside of Roswell, New Mexico in the summer of 1947. The big question is: what was it that came down? What we know for sure is that when a large amount of unusual debris was found on the Foster Ranch, Lincoln County, New Mexico in early July 1947, it provoked a great deal of interest and concern – at least, briefly. It’s a fact that the military did announce they had recovered a “flying disc.” That soon changed. It was – the media and the public were told – nothing but a weather-balloon that had come down. It was a big mistake. That remained the U.S. government’s position for decades. Things changed in 1994. That was when the Air Force stated – contrary to what was said way back in 1947 – that what plummeted to the ground was really a huge “Mogul” balloon array – which were designed to monitor for early Soviet atomic bomb tests. Also, the Air Force said because Mogul balloons didn’t have crews, there was no way that bodies could have been found on the ranch. In 1997, though, the Air Force changed its position and said that yes, there were bodies, after all. They were, however, not dead aliens, but crash-test dummies used in high-altitude parachute experiments. That’s quite a change of stories! To this day, and for the Air Force, the dummies/Mogul explanations remain firmly intact. Now, let’s get to the heart of this article: how can we get the proof for what happened?

Out at the Roswell crash-site (Nick Redfern, 2010)

The fact is this: there is zero evidence for any of the theories. And when I say that I mean hard, undeniable evidence. For example, the Air Force openly admits that its conclusion – concerning what came down on the ranch was a Mogul array – was just a theory. Granted, the Air Force is pretty sure that Mogul is the answer, but it’s still a theory and nothing else. Indeed, there’s not even a single sheet of official Air Force paper that confirms a Mogul balloon came down on the ranch on that famous day. Similarly, not even one document has ever been uncovered that shows crash-test dummies came down on the ranch. Again, it’s just a theory. Of course, there’s no evidence for the extraterrestrial scenario either. Yes, there are old-timers who swore they saw strange bodies at the site of the incident. Others, such as Philip Corso, claimed that in the wake of the crash, the U.S. secretly began to reverse-engineer the alien technology. I should stress there’s no evidence to back-up what Corso said, either. And no-one has ever presented photos of the mangled bodies at the crash-site. This brings us to another angle, one that many may not have thought of. It’s an angle that might depress some of you. I think, however, it could be the answer to why we have a 100 percent lack of hard proof concerning the legendary incident.

Dummies in the desert? (Nick Redfern, 2007)

If aliens did crash not too far from Roswell, there’s no doubt that truly massive amounts of documentation and photos would have been created. And, it would surely still exist to this very day. Yet, not even a single, solitary page – a definitive smoking-gun – has even surfaced over the last seventy-three years. Not one. Maybe that’s because the paperwork no longer exists. This brings us to my two books on what happened in 1947 – The Roswell UFO Conspiracy and Body Snatchers in the Desert. Collectively, they tell a dark and disturbing story of top secret balloon-based programs using human guinea-pigs in high-altitude flights in the skies of New Mexico. Operation Paperclip, Japanese and German scientists, and controversial flights involving prisoners and handicapped people are just the start of the grim story. One of the issues that most of my sources stressed to me was that in the wake of the experiments in July 1947 the documentation – as in all of it – was destroyed. The reason? Because of the highly controversial nature of the tests, some of which may have crossed over into areas of an illegal nature. Taking into consideration the fact that the tests were complete failures – and there was that issue of Nazis being involved, too – a hasty decision was made to bury everything. And by “bury” it, I mean everything was destroyed. All that was left by August 1947 was a bunch of memories. And, as time passed by, those memories became less and less. To the point where, today, just about everyone who was there is gone.

Basically, if I’m right, and if my sources were speaking truthfully (I believe they were), then the reason why we cannot find the proof for Roswell is simple: there really is no evidence. It’s gone. All of it. It was burned, shredded (take your pick) when someone made the hasty decision to make sure no one would ever be able to prove the terrible truth of what really happened. If Roswell did involve aliens, then the documentation would definitely have been preserved. But, if we’re looking at failed, top secret experiments of distinctly dubious natures, then it’s easy to see why everything could have been destroyed only a month after the events occurred. The stark reality of the situation might be this: we’re too late. The only thing left today, after seventy-three years, could be a big nothing. And there’s no way to bring back nothing.