Scientists Claim to Explain How and Why There’s a Black Hole in the Center of the Earth

I feel the earth move under my feet

I feel the sky tumbling down

I feel my heart start to trembling

Cuz there’s a black hole underground

— (“I Feel the Earth Move” — with apologies to Carole King)

If you think that version of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” would sound pretty bad, wait until you here the explanation given in a paper published in a scientific journal on why there’s a black hole in the center of Earth … an explanation that, like a black hole, pulls in references to everything from DNA to string theory, curved space-time and – hold onto your hat – your humble writer! Read on while I figure out whether to be honored or run like hell in the opposite direction.

“Recently, some scientists from NASA have claimed that there may be a black hole like structure at the centre of the earth. We show that the existence of life on the earth may be a reason that this black hole like object is a black brane that has been formed from biological materials like DNA. Size of this DNA black brane is 109 times longer than the size of the earth’s core and compacted interior it. By compacting this long object, a curved space-time emerges, and some properties of black holes emerge. This structure is the main cause of the emergence of the large temperature of the core, magnetic field around the earth and gravitational field for moving around the sun.”

That’s the opening to “A Black Hole at the Center of Earth Plays the Role of the Biggest System of Telecommunication for Connecting DNAs, Dark DNAs and Molecules of Water on 4+N- Dimensional Manifold,” a paper published in the Open Access Macedonian Journal of Medical Sciences. Yes, asking “Why is a medical journal interested in black holes?” is a very good question – we’ll get to that. First, the statement “Recently, some scientists from NASA have claimed that there may be a black hole like structure at the center of the earth” may ring a bell – in May 2019, I wrote about a former NASA scientist named Louise Riofrio who proposed that a black hole the size of a grain of sand but with the weight of the Moon is at the Earth’s center. (She also claimed that the speed of light is changing.) Well, that article is referenced in this new study! It’s important to note here that my conclusion was “While this ‘black hole in the center of the earth’ idea does have a certain sci-fi movie appeal, with so little evidence and no scientific reviews or rebuttals, the needle on the meter is heading for that black hole known as “highly skeptical.”” But that didn’t seem to faze the long list of authors (13 in all) of the study.

Why is this study in a medical journal? The “brane” it references is a dynamical object which can propagate through spacetime according to the rules of quantum mechanics. A “black brane” seems to imply that the brane is a black hole, but then comes a HUGE black-hole-sized leap from “brane” to DNA. The study then devotes page after page of equations and illustrations to allegedly explain this. Rather than attempt to summarize them (a job FAR beyond the pay grade of this writer), let’s look at the follow-up paper published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information titled “Formation of Neural Circuits in an Expanded Version of Darwin’s Theory: Effects of DNAs in Extra Dimensions and within the Earth’s Core on Neural Networks.” Darwin linked to the Earth’s core? This study doesn’t make things any clearer.

These year-old papers have suddenly popped up because some well-known and well-respected scientists like Paul Byrne (planetary geologist at North Carolina State unknown as the Planetary Guy) discovered it and are trying to figure out how these journals could have published what they believe to be well-written nonsense. Mathematician Sarah Rasmussen identified the “gotcha” – one co-author, Torello Lotti, wrote an article on so-called “predatory journals” – journals that charge to publish articles without checking them for quality and legitimacy – and identifies the Open Access Macedonian Journal of Medical Sciences as one that has ‘unknowingly been duped’ into publishing them in the past. The dots connecting this study to “let see if we can get someone to print this rubbish” are much closer than the distance between DNA and a black hole at the center of the universe.

Excuse me while I wrap this up and run as fast as I can away from the Open Access Macedonian Journal of Medical Sciences while singing another Carole King classic.