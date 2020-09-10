Skeptic Believes He Photographed The Loch Ness Monster In Another New Sighting

A Nessie skeptic was taking a long walk between Fort Augustus and Invermoriston when he witnessed something very unusual in the water. The photos, which were taken last Tuesday (September 1st) while the man was on the Great Glen Way trail, appear to show a long, thin, dark shadowy object near the surface of the water that was moving against the waves.

The Inverness man, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed that he has been a “serious Nessie skeptic” for his entire life, although he admitted that he was extremely surprised and confused as to what he witnessed. “I was just enjoying the wonderful views, mind elsewhere on a lovely clear breezy day, when I stopped dead in my tracks,” he explained, adding, “From where I stood, at a clear vantage point in the hills, there was a very defined dark shape beneath the water.” “It might have been the height I was at that gave me such a good view because those on boats some distance away didn’t seem to react or notice.”

He went on to describe the object that he saw, “Whatever was moving beneath the surface seemed pretty large and was moving directly across the line of waves, at right angles, rather than with it.” “It was long with two distinct fin-like shapes either side of it.” “I stood and watched for a good five minutes before it just seemed to disappear into the depths.” While he was watching it, he grabbed his mobile phone and snapped pictures of what he saw.

He continued on by stating that he had never seen anything in the water before that would convince him that the Loch Ness Monster lived there, but after what he saw last week, “I really don’t know,” he admitted. “I can’t think of any reasonable explanation for it, other than something I really don’t want to publicly admit to.” The pictures that he took of the strange figure in the water can be seen here.

This new sighting comes just days after a man took a photograph of the seventh Loch Ness Monster sighting of the year. Mr. Van-Schuerbeck was on vacation with his family when he snapped a picture of what he saw near Point Clair during the afternoon of August 29th. His sighting was accepted by The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register where his picture can be seen.