Some Truly Bizarre Accounts of Very Close Encounters with Bigfoot

Throughout the world one of the most frequently reported strange creatures are various hairy humanoids that go by many names, including Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yeti, and many others depending on the regions where they appear. Such reports are already inherently odd, often very bizarre indeed, but there are those reports amongst these that are especially bonkers, launching it all even further into the fringe realms of the weird. Here we will look at a selection of truly outlandish Bigfoot reports that really defy any immediate rational answers, and which show just how strange the phenomenon can get.

Some of the weirdest Bigfoot reports have to do with some sort of close personal interaction between the creatures and human beings, and one such report comes to us from the site Cryptozoology News, from a witness who claims to be a former state trooper from the state of Washington, in the United States. The witness says that these encounters happened in 2009, at a remote wilderness area in the North Cascades, also known as the Cascade Mountains, between British Columbia and Washington state, and it is all very odd to be sure. He claims that he first stumbled across a group of Bigfoot quite by accident, as he was scouting out an old mine in the mountains, and while they remained shy at first they began to get closer as he would frequently leave food out for them, including apples, carrots, beef jerky, cookies and candy bars. Not only would they come incredibly close to him, but he also says that they spoke amongst themselves in a discernible yet incomprehensible language. The former trooper says of all of this weirdness:

I leave them food and they visit. Sometimes it is just 5 to 10 minutes, other times they stay for hours. I have been as close as 20 feet to some of them. They have a human-like face, some with dark hair, others red or brown, probably about 3 to 4 inches long. They stand between 6 and 7 feet tall and probably weight around 500 pounds, females being a little lighter. The females have small breasts. When I am alone, they are close. When others are with me, they stay 75 to 100 feet away. Females come the closest to me. They like some people and some they do not. They sounded similar to Native American and Asian mix. I am not in the forest to seek them. I look for something else. However, they appear to be getting closer to me each time. I do not try and take their picture or bother them in anyway. I think they may be a primitive human species that we know very little about. They appear to me very intelligent.

A very similar account comes from yet another former state trooper, this time in the state of Michigan, who has also encountered Bigfoot-like creatures that he feeds and which he claims he has taken others to see. He also claims that they have a language and that they will try to communicate with him and anyone he is with at the time, in a language that sounds eerily similar to Native American Salish. He says of these bizarre encounters:

It usually happens at night, 3:00 a.m., but sometimes during the day. They follow me now when in their area after I have left them food. They always follow uphill in my “blind spot” like a soldier does. Sometimes they just stand away from me and look at me. This last time there were three other people with me. Heard whoops, then large rock lands 40 ft away from us, then brush crashing, then one individual 7 ft. tall 100 ft. away looking over three fall. Others with me observed that one, I approached and spoke in native American Salish ‘come here friend’. A Female individual stepped from behind a tree 30 ft from me, looked at me then smiled shyly and stepped back behind the tree. She smiled at me and had very white teeth. I do not seek them only furnish them some food when in their area so they will leave me alone. I do not want any problems with them, only a relationship based on mutual respect for each other. They seem very intelligent and I have heard them speak to each other a couple of times. These creatures are very shy. If you hold up anything in front of your face they will hide. I am trying to get them to come into my camp and attempt to communicate up close to them. If I am able to do that, then I will be able to capture it on a video.

Also from Cryptozoology News is the report of a Florida man who also feeds Bigfoot. The witness is from Fort White, Florida, and says that a pair of Skunk Apes, the Florida version of Bigfoot, frequently lurk about his property. The witness told John Bird, manager of the property, that he feeds the two Skunk Apes regularly, and Bird would say of it:

He was speaking about sighting two different individuals Skunk Apes here, on the property, just down…just down from where we are. He said that they were pulling the Spanish moss off the trees and eating it. He also told my fiancé and I and her uncle that he on a regular basis feeds these Skunk Apes sweet potatoes and plantains.

Such reports encompass a phenomenon often referred to as cohabitation, which involves regular contact between the Bigfoot and human beings, even bonds being formed, and it is something I have written about here before. In another report, there is a woman in the state of Texas who says a whole family of the creatures has been living around her rural property since 1994, and that the family unit had even had a baby. In this case the creatures seem to be very bold to the point of aggressiveness, and in an interview with the show Coast to Coast AM, she would say:

We didn’t know what was going on until just a few years ago. At first, we found the house that they were living in. My husband and I didn’t know what it was, and he kind of joked at me about it… at that time we didn’t realize it was a Bigfoot. Since then, our property had a fire, it burned down, so we moved a mile and a half from where we knew they were into another house. Little did we know that we were just coming into a family of them. They throw rocks on the house, I hear them talking. People thought I was crazy, but I know what I heard. I’ve heard them yell, walking out close to the house, and my husband too. They are all around us and my son put cameras out below his house and he got some on camera, but they’ve never tried to hurt us. I hear them talking, you can’t make out what they are saying, but know it’s their voices. We know that last year they had a baby. They beat on the house, last time it was last Christmas. My son found footprints the day before Christmas. When they banged on the door, it woke my husband up from a big sleep and it scared him so bad that he got the gun and checked the door.

Speaking of Bigfoot babies, a woman from Avondale, Louisiana, told Cryptozoology News that between the years of 1964 and 1972 she actually raised a baby Bigfoot. She says that she found the baby abandoned on her remote property in the swamp, and described the creature as being about 20 pounds, and with a hairless face that “did not look like a human’s nor a monkey’s.” The witness says:

He was so little, so cute. I had to do something about it. He was so defenseless, laying next to the mud and water, curled, crying like a baby, his parents were either dead or they had abandoned him. He accepted me as a friend right away. I took him home only for three nights to nurse him back to health. He liked tomatoes very much. He’d take them away from my hands and eat them whole. His favorite ones were brandywine, although he seemed to enjoy the cherry tomatoes too. He was my friend. Even though he couldn’t speak well, sometimes he’d say words I taught him in English. Words like “tomato”, “food”, “love” and “hungry.”

She says she nursed the Bigfoot back to health to the point that he was ready to go back out into the wilderness, but that even then he would come around the property. One day he even brought a friend, of which the witness says:

He brought a friend with him! At first the other guy was shy, hiding behind the bushes, but little by little, he began to trust me too. So there we were, sitting on my porch, two Bigfoots and I, having dinner under the moon. When people in town began using them CB radios, the Bigfoots didn’t visit as much. Then I had to move out because of my age, but I know they are still there, a big group of Bigfoots. I taught them about hunters and other people that might hurt them and not to trust any humans.

Yet another witness claims that his property in Tuscaloosa, Alabama is the home of a family of Bigfoot, and not only do they have a baby, but that he has actually recorded the sounds it makes. Mary K. Scruggs, an Alabama minister from the North River area, claims that she made the recording one evening as she was in her room watching television. She says that her dog would go off to engage, only to be sent running by a protective mother Bigfoot, and she says of the surreal events that would play out surrounding the recording:

My bathroom is on the back side of the house, and I always keep my window open to let a little fresh air in. At about 10:27 p.m., I could hear something out back, and it was loud enough that in the next room with the TV going I could hear it. At this time it was crying continuously. The whole time I am standing there I am thinking where is Sledge my German Shepherd.. He goes ninety to nothing when he hears the slightest noise. I believe it is a baby Bigfoot. If you listen closely to the audio, at one point it sounds like it said ‘hey.’ From the start it was crying steadily, then like it was being comforted. Like a Mother would comfort her child. Slowly, it got quieted down and stopped crying. That is when I heard Sledge–the dog– jump off the porch barking charging down there. I guess he thought it was gone. I believe when he got down there he got hit ! I believe Momma Bigfoot hit him ! He lets out a loud yelp, barks one more time, and he runs to jump on the porch again. After Sledge came back up to the porch I ran downstairs to check him out. He had no bite marks or claw marks. That’s how I knew he had been hit. Had it been a Bear that night, well, Sledge would be dead if he got to close to her cub. Whatever it was down there with it had to be big and bad for him to be scared of it, like a mama. I believe it was a female Bigfoot with her baby. German Shepherds are very sensitive to different types of sounds. Also Bigfoots can mimic different animals and birds.

You can hear the strange audio recording here. What do you think? Perhaps even more off-the-wall than any of these accounts is that of a witness named Jason Richardson, who contacted Cryptozoology News about a very outlandish experience in which he had allegedly been actually kidnapped by a Bigfoot. He says that during a hike in the wilds of Northern California, at Mount Tallac, in the rugged wilderness of South Lake Tahoe. He says that as he was making his way along the trail he had heard a sound like “a guttural, human-baby voice,” before he suddenly lost consciousness and awoke within what appeared to be a cavern. He had no memory of how he had gotten there and his head was filled with pain, but this would soon turn out to be the least of his worries. He would say of the completely outlandish events that would transpire:

When I woke up I had no idea where I was and my head hurt wonders. There were two big bear-like creatures, standing up, seemingly arguing with each other in that same guttural tone of voice I had heard earlier back on the trail. I felt the back on my head and I noticed I had some blood. Something or someone had hit me hard enough for me to pass out and the carried along the trail inside a small cave or something. Their paws didn’t have claws, and I can tell they resembled human features. To be honest I wasn’t able to make out fingerprints or nothing, but what struck me hard was that they were completely hairless up to the elbow. Their torso and legs were covered in thick red hair, and their feet were even hairier, I couldn’t see any toes. No nails neither. I was terrified, I had no idea what was going on and it looked more like a nightmare or something. I thought maybe I had eaten something wrong or the water had gone bad, and I was hallucinating. But I wasn’t, what I was watching was real. My hands and ankles were tied up with some type of plant material. They stood tall, I calculated probably between eight to ten feet, and I wasn’t able to see their heads well. Then they approached me, and I pissed my pants, literally. I am not ashamed to say this, I was so fearful I had no idea if this was it you know? That’s when I saw their heads. Their necks were hairless and they reminded me of vultures. Their heads had red hair, but also black feathers or I don’t know what it was, but it looked like feathers to me. Their eyes were dark, very dark and big as they got close to me. They weren’t communicating with each other anymore. The tallest one grabbed me by the tied legs and pulled me across the cave, dropping me on the cold surface. I was silent, I was afraid if I talked it would make them upset and make it worse. Then the shortest one came by and kicked me in the chest, I almost lost conscience again. They left me alone for five minutes or so and when they came back they were carrying what looked like tools, made out of wood and stone. They set my hands and legs free but I didn’t move. I sat back, with my back on the wall of the cave, and I could feel water run inside my shirt. I think I was getting sick. Then they approached me again and grabbed me by the arms and legs and they threw me outside of the cave. They threw a sharp rock at me and it hit me on the back. I ran like I had never ran before. I didn’t have a backpack, food or water. I found the trail and got back to my vehicle. When I checked my watch I realized I had been captive for about ten hours. I didn’t report this incident. This is the first time I share the story with someone. I was embarrassed to talk about this. As I was driving back home I saw two kids with sticks playing by the edge of the woods, next to the road. They were very tall and had long hair. I don’t know what to think anymore.

What are we to make of such far-out reports? Do these have any place in the discussion of Bigfoot, or are they merely delusions or hoaxes? If they are real, what insights do they provide into the Bigfoot phenomenon at large and what can we glean from them? There is no real way to know at this point, and these cases, as well as the many others like them, serve to add layers of the strange to an already strange phenomenon.