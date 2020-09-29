Strange Experiences at 11:11: Weird But Intriguing

Back in 2016, I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe titled “UFOs: Don’t Let Them Rule Your Life.” To a significant degree, the article was focused on the controversial “11:11 phenomenon” and a guy who was immersed in it to such a degree that he was practically controlled by it. You can find the article at this link. That same article provoked a fair amount of comments, which was something that didn’t surprise me. There was a development in all this when I was writing my most recent book, The Martians: Evidence of Life on the Red Planet. And it all revolves around a good friend of mine, Kimberly Rackley. She is a skilled psychic intuitive and someone who had an extraordinary story to tell that revolved around the final, tumultuous days of the Martian civilization. A noted remote-viewer – not at all unlike those hired by the CIA in the 1970s – Kim is someone who I have consulted on a number of occasions and on a variety of subjects. In October 2019, Kim agreed to do something for me that was not at all dissimilar to what the CIA did back in 1984. Namely, to supernaturally surf both history and a faraway world – Mars, of course – and to try and determine what, exactly, happened to Mars and the beings that once lived there. Whereas the CIA’s remote-viewing session concerning Mars revolved around a specific time-frame – one million years B.C. – Kim’s did not. Rather, her approach was to address the lead-up to a planet-wide disaster and how and why it came to be.

Now, we come to the strangest part of this particular story of remote-viewing and the end of Mars. The process of having Kim perform the remote-viewing experiments, my follow-up questions, and our many emails, smart-phone calls, and texts took up a period of time close to a week. It was during that very same period that both of us noticed something weird: we found ourselves dominated by the numbers 11:11. I saw them when I randomly looked at the time on my laptop and on my cell. I even saw it flashing on my microwave after a power outage late one stormy night. One evening in that same week, a friend called asking about the Men in Black: two days earlier, she had an encounter with a MIB outside of her home. She just happened to phone me at 11:11 P.M. to share the story. It went on and on. Kim had her own equivalents, too – and over and over again. It was, to say the least, a crazy but intriguing time. So, to where is all of this leading? Well, the 11:11 phenomenon is one that many are aware of, but that others are wholly unaware of. Sometimes it results in knowing nods. On other occasions, though, it provokes nothing but blank faces. Let’s see what those in the know say about the phenomenon.

Kim Rackley, psychic and remote-viewer

Dimension 11:11 state: “What does 11:11 mean? What is the significance of seeing repeating number patterns such as 11 11? There are many people who feel that there is nothing special or out of the ordinary about seeing the time 11:11 on a digital clock or watch. But for others, seeing these numbers frequently showing up in their lives gives them a peculiar or surreal feeling and it often becomes a meaningful experience to them.” Then, there are the words of Power of Positivity: “What does it mean if you keep seeing 11:11? Our Spirit Guides, angels, or higher selves like to speak to us through various methods, such as playing a recurring song on the radio that may have special significance, answering a prayer, flipping to a certain page in a book we’re reading, or even directing our attention to repeating numbers on a clock or sign, such as 11:11. At first, this occurrence might seem like a silly coincidence, but by looking further into it, you will find that it has a powerful spiritual message hidden within.”

Bizarre? Yes! But, I can absolutely attest that that particular week was filled to the brim with synchronistic weirdness of the 11:11 type. Take it or leave it, that’s exactly how it all went down, for both of us.