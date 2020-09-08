Strange UFOs over Medellin, Colombia – Phoenix Lights Lite?

There’s somethin’ happenin’ here But what it is ain’t exactly clear — For What It’s Worth (Stephen Stills)

For what it’s worth, Medellin, Colombia, has made a herculean attempt to mend its ways from the drug cartel days, but that hasn’t stopped strange things from happening in the skies that are defying normal explanations. After hearing strange sounds from the sky in August, Medellin entered September with a number of people seeing strange lights in the sky that remind many of the Phoenix lights. Is Medellin ready for a Colombian Project Blue Book?

“Several witnesses in Colombia documented the appearance of mysterious lights in the sky of Medellín this past weekend. Diana Rincón spoke with some of them about this strange phenomenon that created fear and uncertainty among those who recorded it.”

The Al Rojo Vivo (Red Hot) news program first broadcast a collection of the sightings apparently seen and recorded by a number of Medellin residents on the night of August 29 — that’s a few days after the mysterious sounds were heard. Latin and South America UFO expert Juan Jesús Vallejo was interviewed and he had this to say at that time:

“[The objects] move in an intelligent and coordinated manner. This sighting lasted a long time.”

While some of the videos seemed to show a line of lights, causing some to suggest they were SpaceX’s Starlink satellites – the curse of astronomers and UFO spotters – but others showed the movement and patterns Vallejo commented on. While that might suggest drones, Vallejo elaborated on the sightings in a YouTube video and comments suggest at least some of the videos (which came from multiple locations in Medellin) appeared to be UFOs that weren’t drones.

If not drones or satellites, what were these lights over Medellin? Since the Phoenix lights – which a number of people compared them to – have been generating theories, investigations and disagreements since 1997, a quick answer is not likely to come. Are they related to the strange sounds a few days before? If the sounds were from a weather anomaly (one theory), probably not. If the sounds were some secret government or military tests, then there might be a link.

In 2013 and 2014, there were some strange UFO sightings over Medellin that resembled balloons or blimps, but not enough to be identified at the time. The recent videos are also difficult to identify unequivocally – drones are the most probable cause but there are many doubters.

Which is the real issue – doubt causes fear, fear causes panic, panic causes irrational thinking … and so on. Leaders know this and take advantage of it. Take a deep breath and demand answers … and continue to demand them until realistic ones are given. For what it’s worth, Stephen Stills would probably agree.