Surreal Accounts of Encounters with Reptilian Lizard Men

There are reports of mysterious monsters and creatures from every corner of the globe, encompassing weird things of various shapes and sizes. From Bigfoot to the Loch Ness Monster, such reports are constant. Yet, there are some that seem to veer off into the realm of the truly fantastical, and among these must surely be the numerous reports of what can only be described as reptilian humanoid beings. Such encounters really go beyond the world as we know it, truly embracing the far reaches of the fringe, and here we will look at a selection of these weird accounts.

A curious encounter supposedly happened in 1977, in the wilds near Henderson, Nevada, where a woman by the name of Cherry Hinkle lived with her 13-year-old son, Marc. On this day Marc had gone out hiking with a friend and decided to explore one of the many caves of the area. Within the murk below they say they made their way to a circular chamber where they stumbled across a deeper hole down into a sheer blackness that their flashlights could barely penetrate. They decided to make their way down though the hole using some branches as a makeshift ladder, and they ventured down into more bizarreness. Hinkle would say of her son’s encounter in an article for UFO Digest:

The pit was roomy, with a short annex. Occasional debris littered the rocky floor, like a tin can or two, a battered teen magazine perched on a small outcrop of rock that served as shelf. The boys explored to main cave, then turned their attention to the short tunnel or annex…[and] heard the sounds of a voices and maybe the distance humming of machines. Intrigued by the thought of they were mining nearby, the boys went a deeper into the tunnel. On the far end, they found a rusty metal door, and near the door a strange metal rod. The one-foot rod was lightweight and resembled aluminum, with a cap on one end and a few strange engravings on one side… Startled, the boys heard the sound or guttural harsh voices talking, and the certain sound of approaching footsteps. The boys became frightened by the strange vocalizations and high-tailed it to their makeshift ladder and headed up toward the cave entrance on the upper level. As they exited, they heard what sounded like the metal door opening, its old metal screeching. They crawled out the tunnel opening and ran away from the cave entrance. Thinking they were safe, they breathed a sigh of relief. Without a warning, they heard a loud threatening growl. Harry and Marc looked back at the cave entrance and to their horrified eyes; they watched as a very large greenish humanoid struggled to force his big body out of narrow cave. The boys screamed and started running down the slope of the hill, running top speed! They didn’t look back until they were near my back yard.

They would show Cherry a strange, rod-like object that they had brought back from the cave with them, which had strange symbols engraved upon its side. It was smooth and metallic, and no one knew quite what to make of it. They would have gone to have it looked at by someone, but the strange creature from the cave seems to have wanted his rod back. Hinkle would say of what happened later that night:

It must have been around two in the morning when Marc shook me whispering harshly that someone is trying to get into his bedroom window. I hoped it was just a nightmare, or his nerves were still on edge. Quietly we slipped into his bedroom and listened to the sounds of scraping at the window edge! He was not mistaken—in the light of the moon I could make out the silhouette head and shoulders of a man. I was alone with my four kids, no husband to protect us, so I grabbed my flashlight; suddenly tossed the curtains open to face the man. There was a glare from the flashlight on the window, but past glare that I could clearly see a large head with ridges on the top, other ridges on his cheekbones, and the glow of golden eyes. Marc and I stood still, unmoving, both fear and shock kept us frozen. The Lizard Man didn’t move either his hand still poised in his attempt pry the window open. He hand was large, with webbed rough, gnarly looking fingers, with powerful claws. After a couple minutes, not seconds, but long agonized minutes with our hearts pounding I knew I had to do something. One hand still holding the flashlight beam on his face and my eyes still locked into those golden eyes, I fumbled around in the dark with my other hand, hoping to find something to use as a weapon, is needed. He glanced at my hand, looked back into my eyes. He turned his head a little, as if he was asking a questioning, he slightly opened his lipless lips, displaying four of his pointed teeth, and suddenly he turned and ran off into the desert. Later in the morning, we decided the reason the Lizard Man was breaking in the house was to reclaim that metal rod. Marc and I hiked back to the cave and placed the strange rod beside the cave entrance.”

Another weird report of some sort of lizard humanoid comes to us from the site Cryptozoology News, from a witness in Oklahoma City. The man claims to be a dispatcher, and that on this evening he was driving on his way to work at around 4 AM when something very strange came creeping up out of the night in the form of a 3-foot tall reptilian humanoid. The witness says of what happened:

I was coming off a two lane to a four lane. On my side of the road there was a culvert… it –the being– jumped up on the side of the road, standing on the curb, looking at me. It had large eyes and small pointed ears. Its eyes were orange with no glow when the headlights hit them. It had a small mouth with a nose similar to a cat. It had three toes curled over the edge of the curb with heels like a human. Extremely large thighs that matched the base of its tail. Its tail was extremely long with the huge base tapering down to no bigger than a match stick. The creature was flicking its tail, standing like an angry cat. But once it was on the move, it carried it straight out behind him. It looked as if it was calculating where it could make it across in front of me without getting hit. It made it to the center yellow line, then looked at me again before sprinting off into the woods on the opposite side of the road.

From Reddit user “DakkOhMy” we have a report from July of 2016, when he and some friends were walking home from a party along a dark rural road at around 3 AM, heading towards the home of his friend “Cole.” The witness describes the neighborhood as butting up against a vast, swampy area, and eerily dark and quiet at night, and it is a place that makes them nervous every time they pass it. This particular report starts off as what appears to be a UFO sighting, but gets much stranger as it goes on. The witness says:

Cole noticed this green ball of light fall from the sky into the swampy side of the street. Cole described is as a beach ball that had a green neon light emanating from it. He thought maybe it was a shooting star but it didnt have any fallout or anything, and it just glided into the trees without making a sound. The weird thing is, the rest of us didn’t see it. We brushed it off and kept walking. A few minutes later we all heard this sound in the trees on the swampy side of the road. It sounded like something was rushing towards us, almost like a stampede but once it reached the treeline and the fence, it stopped. We stopped and looked at each other because at this point, we were all a little spooked, and didn’t know what to do. As we started walking again, I happen to look into the trees and I saw this creature just standing there watching us. It looked like it was over 7 feet tall, lanky, looked like it was covered in scales or some kind of rough skin and had yellowish eyes. I screamed, which of course made the guys look over and they saw him too. The thing just kept staring at us and it was super unnerving. We took off and didn’t stop until we got to Cole’s house. We shut all the blinds and locked everything up and couldn’t sleep the rest of the night. We still don’t know what we saw and we never saw it again after that. We all named the creature the “Lizardman”. We never walk down that road anymore, even if we’re at Cole’s house. We drive down that road now.

What was this thing? Another encounter comes to us from the National Cryptid Society, from a witness called “Kelly,” in Honey Grove, Texas. She says on this evening she had put her daughters to bed as usual, and was lying down trying to fall asleep when her dogs started snarling and growling in a very menacing way, as if they were very scared of something. Listening carefully, she could make out the snapping of twigs, and her first thought was that her daughter’s pony had gotten out of its enclosure. However, it would turn out to be something far stranger, and the witness says:

My eldest daughter had a Shetland pony, so in my mind I thought the Shetland had gotten loose. I got up out of bed and I went to the front door. My front door had nine panes of glass in it. Right caddy cornered from me, 25 feet from me was a streetlight, a very bright streetlight. What I saw walking across that street I will never ever forget. I saw a lizard standing on two feet with his back to me. It was just like looking at a chameleon, if you would blow it up to 7 feet, and its tail was humongous. He had crossed the road. His tail was so long that it was still halfway in the road. He was gray. I could see scales. His arms, for lack of a better word, went between his hip and his knees. He was just nonchalantly walking across the road right under the streetlight. Across the street from me were houses. Behind those houses was a sawmill. I was in shock. I had never seen or experienced anything like this before my life. My world was black and white with no gray. He never looked my way. I never left the house. It put me in shock. I was totally in shock that night. As a matter of fact, I didn’t go to sleep for the rest of the night. I just stood there looking out. I was looking at my front door long before and long after he had passed beyond my field of vision.

Just as bizarre is another report from Cryptozoology News, from a witness in Brownsville, Texas, who says that not only did he see a Lizardman, but that it was inside of his grandmother’s home, where he was staying at the time. On this evening he says that he was at home alone, as everyone else had gone out to a church service, and as he sat there watching TV he had the unshakeable sense that there was a presence nearby. On one occasion he peered down the hall after hearing a noise, and was met with the sight of a scaly hand gripping the corner. He says of what happened:

I had the kitchen light turn on and the hallway along with the rest of the home was dark. The darkest area was the hallway. I saw it and closed my eyes and shook my head, only to see its hand still holding on to that corner. It was of a blackish color and covered in scales. The fingertip nails looked almost like the ones from the alien from the movie ‘Signs’ when Mel Gibson goes to look at the bottom of the door to see what was on the other side, only to see something try to scratch him like that but also darkish black. I waited for my family to come home to tell them what I witnessed. My family kinda mocked me, and told me it was a demon messing with me for not going to church. I havent seen it since, but the vibe I get when I’m at my grandmother’s alone is still there. I do believe it was some type of reptilian, and I didn’t have any friends in that neighborhood, so it wasn’t a prank. No one was in that home but that thing and me.

A really outlandish tale, although aren’t they all, is from a psychotherapist and family counselor from Claremont, California, by the name of Barbara Lamb, who also happens to be a prominent researcher of crop circles and also a regression therapist for past lives. She claims that one day a reptilian humanoid just seems to have randomly appeared in her house. Although she is typically repulsed by lizards, snakes, and other reptiles, Lamb seems to have not been bothered by this 6-foot-tall lizard man just standing there in her home. She would say in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine:

I was walking through my home and there was standing this reptilian being. It was three in the afternoon. I was alert and awake. I was startled somebody was there. He was radiating such a nice feeling. I went right over and had my hand out. He was taller than I, this close to me, with yellow reptile eyes. He said telepathically, ‘Ha, Barbara, good, good. Now you know that we are actually real. We do exist and have contacts with certain people.’ Then he was suddenly gone.

Reports of reptilian humanoids certainly have to take the prize for some of the more bizarre types of encounters there are out there. What are we to make of these accounts? They don’t seem to really fit into the mold of an undiscovered animal of some sort, especially the weirder of them. Are these some sort of spiritual phenomenon, aliens, perhaps something interdimensional in nature? Or is it just people messing around and putting out fake accounts? There is no way to really know, and in the meantime these must remain firmly in the realm of the fringe.