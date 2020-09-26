“The Martians: Evidence of Life on the Red Planet” – My New Book

This week I have a new book out from Red Wheel/Weiser’s New Page Books. Its title: The Martians: Evidence of Life on the Red Planet. The story dates back into the distant past and right up until the present day. And, it’s a highly controversial story, too. For example, the book addresses such issues as the “Face on Mars,” unusual pyramid-like structures on the planet, additional so-called faces, and even what appear to be strange creatures on the surface of Mars. On top of that there are certain, curious monoliths – on Mars and on one of its moons: Phobos. And what about the CIA’s secret remote-viewing of Mars back in 1984? The most important aspect of the latter issue is not just what the CIA found, but why the agency felt there was such a pressing need to uncover the secrets of the Red Planet. Add to the planet’s “Banyan Trees,” and Mars’ own equivalent of Stonehenge (“Marshenge,” of course!), and you begin to see how incredibly weird Mars really is. What about the sensational possibility that an advanced Martian civilization might still exist – albeit in a very precarious situation? All of these questions and issues are guaranteed to provoke debate – and a great deal of controversy.

Many will tell you that Mars is an utterly dead world. No animal life, no plant life. Nothing. That is not the case, though. As I demonstrate, Mars is absolutely teeming with life; both flora and fauna, no less. Some of that life is highly advanced and incredibly old. There’s no denying that the planet guards its incredible and disturbing secrets both diligently and carefully. It has done so for a long time; an amazingly long time. None of that, however, has stopped us from uncovering a wealth of what can only be described as “anomalies” on Mars. The Martians: Evidence of Life on the Red Planet is an in-depth study of the theory that Mars was once a world which teemed with life. Perhaps, even, life that is not at all too dissimilar to ours. Incredibly, the Martians may still be there. Alive. Hiding deep below the surface of a ruined world.

There can be absolutely no doubt whatsoever that it was the discovery of the “Face on Mars” back in the 1970s that energized the interest and controversy that surrounded (and that still continues to surround) the possibility that Mars may once have been a world not too dissimilar to ours – even a world inhabited by beings who resembled us to a staggering degree. Some would put all of that down to nothing stranger than pareidolia. I don’t. Although I don’t see NASA engaged in a huge cover-up of the Martian structures, what I do see is a mistake on its part. That mistake has been to ignore and summarily dismiss the many undeniable oddities away as the results of nothing but pareidolia. The purpose behind all of this lack of interest or involvement by the space agency? Probably NASA’s fear of its reputation being besmirched, and the risk of its staff presented by an over-sensational media as “alien hunters.”

Mars’ “Banyan Trees” (NASA)

I should stress that while I don’t think NASA is sitting on some sensational secrets on Mars, that certainly cannot be the same for a number of other agencies. I mentioned the CIA earlier. They were not alone, however. During the course of my investigations I found evidence showing that other agencies and shadowy departments have certainly taken a very deep interest in what might have occurred on Mars – and what might still be going on there. Moving on: when it comes to the scientific community, it is almost exclusively unwilling to address the mysteries of Mars in a fashion that just might have a potentially adverse bearing on their lofty, much-cherished reputations. Some, I suspect, are fearful of what they might find if they dare to go looking too closely: what we might call a skewed case of deliberate self-censorship. As a species, we are woefully unaware, and largely ignorant, of a series of incredibly ancient events that revolved around a nightmarish, irreversibly-collapsing Mars. And, of death on an almost incomprehensible scale for the Martians, most of them killed before they could flee their world for ours. But, not all of them. When? Without doubt millennia ago – probably even way back further than that. The secrets of Mars are about to be revealed…

“Marshenge” (NASA)