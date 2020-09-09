Tourist Snaps Photograph Of Possible Loch Ness Monster

A tourist has made the seventh Loch Ness Monster sighting of this year. Interestingly, he didn’t even know that he snapped a picture of the alleged monster until he looked back at his photographs.

Mr. Van-Schuerbeck was on vacation with his family when he took the picture with his mobile phone close to Point Clair on August 29th at 2:22 p.m. His sighting has been accepted by The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register where the picture can be seen as well as here.

Mr. Van-Schuerbeck was only the second of seven sightings this year that was not captured by the 24/7 Loch Ness Live Cam. The first non-webcam sighting of the year was recorded by a firefighter on July 8th. Ross MacAulay was driving outside of Fort Augustus when he noticed something strange in the water about 100 yards in front of some kayakers. At that point, he stopped his car and began filming the alleged creature. He described seeing just the hump and that the creature would have been approximately 12 feet long by 4 feet wide and light grey in color.

The other five sightings of the year were caught by the live webcam. The first sighting occurred on January 18th when Eoin O’Faodhagain witnessed an object rising out of the water before quickly disappearing back under again. The still photo can be seen here.

On April 10th, Kalynn Wangle was watching the webcam from the United States when she witnessed something strange in the water that lasted seven minutes. The footage was uploaded to YouTube and can be viewed here.

Just a few days later, on April 13th, Eoin O’Faodhagain again had another sighting of alleged monster when he noticed something going in and out of the water and creating a white foam-like substance on the surface. A still photo from the footage can be seen here.

Eoin O’Faodhagain made his third sighting of the year on April 22nd when he noticed a long black shape floating on the surface of the water before splashing around and slowly going back under. The entire sighting lasted approximately two minutes and a portion of the footage can be seen here.

The fifth webcam sighting occurred on June 3rd and it was again spotted by Kalynn Wangle. The footage, which lasted ten minutes, was uploaded to YouTube and can be viewed here.

There have been so many alleged sightings from the webcam that it’s nice to see footage from an actual person at the location. As a matter of fact, Gary Campbell, who runs The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, revealed that almost a third of the total sightings came from people who were viewing the webcam. “I would like to see webcams all around the loch to get a 360 degree watch. I’m sure that would produce even more sightings,” he stated.