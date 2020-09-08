UFO Antenna, Mushroom Leather, China’s Spaceplane and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 8, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 8, 2020

A new study finds that dogs understand speech in the same way humans. This could explain why men forget about being a ‘good boy’ as soon as they get a treat.

The first “plug-and-play” brain prosthesis has been demonstrated to allow a paralyzed individual to operate a prosthetic limb using their brain activity without requiring extensive training. It helps to have one working limb to press the ‘reset’ button when it gets stuck.

Researchers develop a technique that allows robots to determine whether or not they will be able to lift a heavy box with unknown physical properties. This removes the necessity to equip them with the ability to say, “Ow, my back!”

China launched a mysterious reusable spaceplane and successfully landed it after two days in space. That vibration you feel is Elon Musk saying, “Hmmmmm.”

New tests confirm that diamonds ignite at around 1,652 degrees F (900 degrees C), while high-volatile coal ignites at about 1,233 F (667 C) and wood at about 572 F (300 C). It takes far less to ignite your soon-to-be-ex-wife watching you do it.

Mushrooms are the new leather according to a new study where researchers make usable leather for boots, clothes and bags from everyday mushrooms. Football sportscasters need to start practicing saying, “Throwing the old shroomskin.”

The Mars InSight lander has recorded the Red Planet tilting slightly during solar eclipses involving the moon Phobos. The first words of baby Martians are probably, “Mama, did you feel that?”

Recent video footage from the International Space Station shows a fast-moving UFO with what appears to be either legs or antennae trailing behind it. it could just be a reflection in the window, which is why astronauts need to be trained to turn around quickly while weightless.