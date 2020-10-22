22.15 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Feuerhand

Obtaining supernatural powers though desirable come at great cost. Many of those who seek them fail to realise the true nature of the entities behind the skills. We take a look at some who have gained pyrokinetic abilities only to encounter disturbing possibly demonic forces. Then we discuss famed Remote Viewer Ingo Swann’s lost manuscripts before indulging in stories of the dark arts and hearing the report of a woman who joined a demonic cult only to get more than she bargained for.

