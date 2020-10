Commonly known for his spoon bending parlour tricks, Uri Geller is a man of many fascinating secrets. From earning the trust of the Mexican First Lady to working for Mossad and the CIA, the backstory of Uri is stranger than you would ever imaged. We discuss his incredible experiences and hear how a possible extraterrestrial intelligence helped him in acquiring his psychic gifts.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links