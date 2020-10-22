22.17 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Cracking the Kali Yuga

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Some interpretations of the Yugas, also know as the cycles of civilisation, suggest the time scales to be in the millions of years. However recent research offers new insight into this fascinating concept. We discuss these new theories and hear how the new time scales coincide with many calamities that have torn through ancient cultures.
Holograms, space ray guns and mini humanoids also feature in this show as we indulge in the outrageous stories of “Minioids”.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- The End Of The Kali Yuga In 2025: Unraveling The Mysteries Of The Yuga Cycle
- Yoga Mudras In Orthodox Christian Art: Does It Indicate A Hindu-Buddhist Influence?
- Ancient Shipwrecks of the Black Sea
- Microterrestrial Encounters
- Mini Entities at Kuan
- Chupa UFOs
- The Bizarre Case of the Kera UFO Encounters