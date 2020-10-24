24.14 – MU Podcast – Laura Krantz

Laura Krantz joins us to discuss her thrilling new podcast series “Wild Thing: Space Invaders” which dives into the very outer edges of scientific exploration. We cover the secret Pentagon UFO research, the mysterious Omuamua, vortexes of the alien offering garden, and the strange world of animal language and how it relates to speaking with extraterrestrials.

Then for our Plus+ members we hear the broadcasts of some of the strangest “Number Stations” and speculate on their use, including nuclear dead hand systems, spy networks and even “telepathy towers” before finally getting to see the “pictures” revealed by Penny Kelly’s odd diminutive robed visitors.

Laura Krantz – Foxtopus Ink

