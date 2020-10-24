24.15 – MU Podcast – Sex Zombie

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:16 — 74.4MB)
Many would consider the idea that a drug could zombify somebody and turn them into a willing participant in their own robbery to be Hollywood fiction. However, that is exactly what has been happening around the globe with the use of the terrifying drug “Devil’s Breath”. We take a look at the recent increase in the use of this drug and dive into it connections with Haitian Voodoo and Zombies.
Then in our Plus+ extension we explore innerspace and the profound mythology of ancient cultures that had knowledge of how the inner realms of our own spiritual existence link to the cosmology of the heavens.
