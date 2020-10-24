MU Podcast
24.15
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

24.15 – MU Podcast – Sex Zombie

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:16 — 74.4MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Many would consider the idea that a drug could zombify somebody and turn them into a willing participant in their own robbery to be Hollywood fiction. However, that is exactly what has been happening around the globe with the use of the terrifying drug “Devil’s Breath”. We take a look at the recent increase in the use of this drug and dive into it connections with Haitian Voodoo and Zombies.

Then in our Plus+ extension we explore innerspace and the profound mythology of ancient cultures that had knowledge of how the inner realms of our own spiritual existence link to the cosmology of the heavens.

Links

Plus + Extension

The extension is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.