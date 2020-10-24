24.16 – MU Podcast – Saint Germain’s Warning

Who was the enigma of a man known as Count Saint Germain? Reaching the highest levels of the aristocracy throughout Europe this mysterious character seemed to be charting a course in fate and attempting to change history. As a man of many talents, he utilised alchemy and occult secrets to seemingly possess immortality, invisibility and numerous other psi skills.

We discuss his adventures before heading into our Plus+ extension where we continue the theme with stories of teleportation, mystical gemstones and the incredibly fast “Sai Baba Airlines” emprise.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.