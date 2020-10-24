24.16 – MU Podcast – Saint Germain’s Warning

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:30:07 — 83.0MB)
Who was the enigma of a man known as Count Saint Germain? Reaching the highest levels of the aristocracy throughout Europe this mysterious character seemed to be charting a course in fate and attempting to change history. As a man of many talents, he utilised alchemy and occult secrets to seemingly possess immortality, invisibility and numerous other psi skills.
We discuss his adventures before heading into our Plus+ extension where we continue the theme with stories of teleportation, mystical gemstones and the incredibly fast “Sai Baba Airlines” emprise.
