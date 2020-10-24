24.17 – MU Podcast – James Fox

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:18:03 — 71.5MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Film director James Fox joins us this week to discuss his explosive new documentary that is making waves across the world with its credible examination of the UFO mystery. The film features shocking testimony from high ranking government and military officials, NASA astronauts, and also includes never-before seen footage and stunning updates on the most enduring cases of the phenomenon.
Then in our Plus+ extension we head back into “nightmareland” with the work of Lex Nover before venturing along the “path of souls” to our final destination at the heart of the galaxy’s black gate.
The Phenomenon
James’ Previous Films
- UFOs – 50 Years of Denial
- UFOTV Presents: Out of the Blue – The Definitive Investigation On UFOs
- UFOTV Presence: I Know What I Saw
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
- Bizarre Encounters with the Demons That Come at Night
- Nightmareland: Travels at the Borders of Sleep, Dreams, and Wakefulness
- The terrifying creatures of Sleep Paralysis
- Sleep Paralysis?
- Sleep Paralysis, Aliens & the Devil: What’s Going On?
- Dreamless Sleep And Mysterious New States Of Consciousness
- Black Holes And The Journey Of The Soul
- The Field of Hetep