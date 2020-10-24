24.17 – MU Podcast – James Fox

Film director James Fox joins us this week to discuss his explosive new documentary that is making waves across the world with its credible examination of the UFO mystery. The film features shocking testimony from high ranking government and military officials, NASA astronauts, and also includes never-before seen footage and stunning updates on the most enduring cases of the phenomenon.

Then in our Plus+ extension we head back into “nightmareland” with the work of Lex Nover before venturing along the “path of souls” to our final destination at the heart of the galaxy’s black gate.

The Phenomenon

James’ Previous Films

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.