24.18 – MU Podcast – Scalias and Broccoli

Join us for this special Halloween edition of Mysterious Universe where we discuss some of the most disturbing tales of demonic possession in history. We hear some audio from the German case of Anneliese Michel and describe the selective demonic hearing from the research of Dr. Richard Gallagher.
Then in our Plus+ extension we investigate the identities of Scalias and the Broccoli demon before cracking the seal on Djinn boxes, mirror dybbuks , and the curse of the walking stick.
