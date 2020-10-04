4G on the Moon, Giant Crystals, Tiny Pendulums and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 16, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 16, 2020

That mysterious man in a jetpack, or an equally insane imitator, is back flying in airspace near the Los Angeles International Airport and neither the FAA nor local authorities have any idea who it is or how to catch him. If he’s eating and not wearing a mask, he’s probably the envy of airline passengers looking out their windows as he passes by.

NASA has teamed up with Nokia to build a 4G cellular communication network on the moon. Is this implied proof that there’s life on the Moon and it doesn’t want 5G either?

A new study of the mysterious giant glendonite crystals found on the Danish islands of Fur and Mors found that major volcanic eruptions caused the early Eocene Epoch, between 56 and 48 million years ago, to be colder than once thought, making it an ideal environment for crystals to form rather than melt under higher heat conditions. Do giant crystals keep away giant negative forces? (Asking for a psychic friend.)

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) propose using a billion millimeter-sized pendulums to act as dark matter sensors to detect the tiny gravitational forces of dark matter particles with a mass no greater than a grain of salt. And ‘A Billion Tiny Pendulums’ would make a great name for a progressive rock album.

NASA awarded SpaceX a $53 million contract to demonstrate an orbiting rocket refueling station using its Starship spacecraft. One question: has NASA tried to find a Tesla charging station lately?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has granted permission to Cruise, General Motors’ self-driving car division, to test out its autonomous cars on California roads without a human in the driver’s seat. Is this progress or a sinister plot to reduce the state’s population?

Just days after NASA made its final payment of $90 million to the Russian space program for rides to the ISS on a Soyuz spacecraft, the oxygen supply system on the Russian side of the space station failed in the Zvezda module that’s slowly and mysteriously leaking air into space. Does sound eerily similar to what happened after you made your last car payment?

The Château des ducs de Bretagne history museum in Nantes, France, was warned by China’s government to remove the words “Genghis Khan,” “Empire” and “Mongol” from an upcoming exhibition about the 13th century leader as part of its current feud against ethnic Mongolians. A new meaning for ‘Mongolian beef’?

A planned gold mine in northern Chile has been brought to a halt by 25 endangered chinchillas currently living on top of 3.5 million ounces of extractable gold. The mining company has offered to relocate the valuable furry chinchillas, but it may be waiting to see how many naked protesters show up first.