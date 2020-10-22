Amazing Randi, Dinosaur Buttholes, Wild Panda Mating and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 22, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 22, 2020

James “The Amazing” Randi — internationally acclaimed magician, escape artist and investigator of all things paranormal – has died at the age of 92. In lieu of flowers, a basket of bent spoons might be an appropriate memorial.

A physicist from the Swinburne University of Technology is defending his research on what happens to earthworms when placed on a loudspeaker – they vibrate – is defending his research as a way to develop seamless brain-computer interfaces. Bad news — this will not end the Ig Nobel prizes and bands named The Vibrating Worms.

Researchers at Purdue University placed a magnetic-powered all-terrain vehicle the size of a human hair inside of the colon of a pig and watched it roam through what they described as “rough terrain.” Would The Colon Rovers be a good name for an Irish band?

In a placebo-controlled study by scientists at Switzerland’s University of Basel and the Netherlands’ Maastricht University, volunteers received either a small dose of LSD or a placebo, and the results confirmed that controlled microdosing increased the ability to focus and pay attention. Placebos lose again – they’re like that team that plays the Harlem Gloetrotters.

Researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary found that hand-raised grey wolves (Canis lupus) bond to their humans the same way dogs (Canis familiaris) do. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s now safe to fake-throw the tennis ball with a wolf.

For the first time ever, nature filmmakers captured two male giant pandas in a courtship and mating ritual with a female in the wild, and they reveal that it wasn’t all cute and cuddly. Pandemonium?

Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry is also responsible for Daylight Saving Time in the country and, while rolling the clock back an hour to standard time, apologized to her country for adding one more hour to 2020. The U.S. may want to consider dropping the Times Square ball a few days/weeks/months early too.

A new paper on the Psittacosaurus, a tiny horned dinosaur that roamed present-day China 100 million years ago, reveals for the first time what a dinosaur’s anus looks like – and the butthole of a Psittacosaurus resembled that of the modern-day crocodile. Now picture your band with the new name The Dinosaur Buttholes ironically playing ‘Crocodile Rock’.

A University of California Irvine materials scientist says the diabolical ironclad beetle (Phloeodes diabolicus) – whose shell can withstand forces 39,000 times its body weight and bend pins – has inspired him to engineer new super-strong biological materials for making indestructible aircraft and vehicles. Not to mention a new archvillain for Iron Man.

Archaeologists digging under the remains of a demolished parking garage in Gloucester, England, have found the ruins of a long-lost 13th-century monastery belonging to the Whitefriars. If the garage gets rebuilt, does this entitle the Whitefriars to free parking?