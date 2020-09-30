Another Reason to Conclude the Rendlesham Forest “UFO” Incident was Really a Secret Experiment

In May of this year I had a new book published by Lisa Hagan Books. Its title: The Rendlesham Forest UFO Conspiracy. Here’s the publicity information for the book: “In the final days of December 1980, strange encounters and bizarre incidents occurred in the heart of Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England. Based upon their personal encounters, many of the military personnel who were present at the time believed that something extraterrestrial came down in those dark woods. What if, however, there was another explanation for what happened four decades ago? What if that explanation, if revealed, proved to be even more controversial than the theory that aliens arrived from a faraway world? The ramifications for the field of Ufology would be immense. In his new, sensational book, Nick Redfern reveals that one of the most famous UFO cases of all time was really a series of top secret experiments using holograms, mind-control programs, deception, disinformation, conspiracies and cover-ups. The shocking truth of a forty-year-old mystery is now revealed.”

There’s a good reason why, today, I’m mentioning the book again. There is some fascinating information that I wasn’t aware of, but which certainly now adds to the “secret experiment” angle of the Rendlesham affair. In my book, I pointed out that the events in the forest occurred over the Christmas period – something that would have ensured most people would not have been out and about at that time. They would be celebrating at home. And that also included significant numbers of military personnel who – on leave for the holidays – worked at the two nearby military bases: Royal Air Force Bentwaters and Royal Air Force Woodbridge. In other words, by running the clandestine program over the Christmas nights, few people would know what happened. One of the other issues I address in my book is the matter of how, in the latter part of 1964, U.K. military personnel were dosed with LSD in a couple of English woods – and without their knowledge of what was going down. It was an experiment coordinated by staff from Porton Down, Wiltshire – a facility that has a long, secret and controversial history of researching the effects of hallucinogens on people. That brings us to the latest bit of the story.

I should stress that it isn’t exactly a new revelation. In fact, it was noted back in the 1960s; however, as a result of what I learned while doing the research for my book, it now places this particular piece of information in a new, eye-opening light. The story can be found in the pages of Arthur Shuttlewood’s 1967 book, The Warminster Mystery: Astounding UFO Sightings. On the book’s jacket, we’re told: “Two years ago the small Wiltshire town of Warminster was suddenly gripped by a series of Flying Saucer sightings, which have persisted right up to the present day. No town in England, or for that matter in the world, has registered so many authentic reports of UFOs.” The publisher continues: “The Warminster Mystery is a dramatic unfolding of these sightings, with eye-witness accounts of strange ‘things’ seen by day and night; of bewildering mushrooms of smoke, crescents of fire, weird, disturbing sounds, and even accounts of conversations with those from Outer Space.”

Now, to the crux of it all. Stationed at a military facility called Knook Camp at Heytesbury (which is only four miles from the town of Warminster) was the 1st Welch Regiment. On Christmas Day, that same regiment found themselves in a very strange situation. As Arthur Shuttlewood wrote: “Over thirty soldiers awoke to a thunderous crescendo at the camp early on Christmas Day, 1964 [when it was still dark, in other words]. A sergeant told me ‘it was as if a huge chimney stack from the main block was ripped from the rooftop, then scattered in solid chunks of masonry across the whole camp area.'” Shuttlewood added: “The guard was alerted, standing by for action, but none developed. Surprised, the soldiers were unable to explain the blasting sounds, beyond asserting that they were decidedly not caused by conventional type aircraft. This aerial thunderclap was the forerunner of an astonishing series of incidents like that which occurred on Christmas Day, 1964.”

So, on Christmas Day, in both 1964 and 1980 – and when most Brits would have been at home celebrating Christmas – military personnel in the U.K. were exposed to strange and unexplained phenomena that was perceived as being UFO-based in nature. And, the LSD experiments run by Porton Down’s scientists took place in the final days of 1964. Not only that: Porton Down is located only twenty-four miles from Warminster. And, as my book on Rendlesham demonstrates, there was a Porton Down presence in Rendlesham Forest the night before the incidents began. There are, without doubt, significant parallels and threads to be unraveled here. For me, this is all beyond coincidence. We’re seeing two different experiments – one in the 1960s and the other in December 1980 – but with identical goals: to fabricate UFO events (both on just about the quietest day of the year in the U.K.) and to see how military personnel responded to amazing and bizarre phenomena (Many thanks to Ray Cox for bring this development to my attention).