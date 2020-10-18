Are Aliens Carefully and Quietly Inserting Themselves Into Our Society?

Just a few weeks ago I was contacted by a Los Angeles-based painter named Jo. She is intrigued by the Men in Black phenomenon, as well as the issue of the Black Eyed Children. Jo has an interesting (intriguing, even) theory concerning why the MIB, the BEC, and the Women in Black, seem to spend a great deal of their time trying to get into our homes, and engaging us in conversation – albeit in almost creepy ways. Jo explained to me that she has read all of my own MIB-themed books, as well as the books written on the Men in Black by Jim Keith, Albert Bender, Gray Barker, and Tim Beckley. As well as David Weatherly’s book on the Black Eyed Children. Me and Jo chatted for the best part of about two hours – and we needed that much time, too, such was the extent of Jo’s overall theory. In essence, it goes as follows: Jo (who has not had a BEC or an MIB/WIB encounter, I should stress) started by stating that most people who have a UFO encounter usually see something strange in the sky. Others have alien abduction experiences or Contactee-driven incidents. And that’s true, they do. Jo, however, is far more intrigued by a scenario that isn’t exactly completely new, but that is often reported. It’s well worth taking a look at.

Jo notes one particular thing that puts the Black Eyed Children – and the Men in Black and Women in Black, too – in a category very different to those of the black-eyed Grays and the Reptilians. Namely, that apart from a few differences, the WIB, the MIB and the BEC look a lot like us. Yes, sometimes the skin looks a bit weird: it seems to be overly smooth and line-free. Also on the matter of the skin, it’s often very pale. In other words, if you happened to see them in the evening (which, notably, is when most of these things tend to surface and lurk around) you might actually not notice their differences to ours. Jo takes things to another level. She believes (or, rather, she suspects) that the aliens are working on a program of what can only be termed infiltration. By that, she means the infiltration of us, the human race. And, eventually, to a worldwide level.

As Jo says, it’s all but impossible to infiltrate any aspect of our society when we’re talking about the likes of the aforementioned Reptilians and the Grays. Neither group could ever be mistaken for us, the human race. But, something that is superficially like us – and wearing the likes of pulled-down black fedoras, black wigs, black hoodies, sunglasses and make-up – just might be able to get away with it. Jo suggests that this may very well be why the WIB, the MIB and the BEC engage us in conversation. Jo ponders on a theory that I hadn’t thought about too much previously. She suspects that, by talking with us, these creepy creatures are trying to see how easy (or how difficult) it is for them to move among us and not be noticed. If they are able to speak with us and without causing any problems for them, then perhaps the aliens are doing a good job of infiltration. If, however, their words and appearances terrify us, then it’s clear that the human-like ETs have not yet managed to successfully camouflage themselves to the desired degree. Of course, there’s another angle that Jo left until the last: if there is some degree of careful infiltration of us, then what kind of agenda is at its heart? A friendly but subtle one? Or, in a worst case scenario, is it a sinister, dangerous agenda? They are both questions that we should ponder upon.