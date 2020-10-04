Blind Psychic Baba Vanga May Have Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in Washington

(Please note: this article is about a possible prediction made by the blind psychic Baba Vanga and should not be viewed as medical information or political news. See a doctor or your favorite mainstream media source for that.)

If you don’t trust reports about the coronavirus from doctors, the government or the Internet, here’s one some believers think you can trust – blind psychic Baba Vanga, the so-called “Nostradamus of the Balkans” who’s been right more than once – may have predicted the current outbreak centered in America’s political epicenter … Washington DC. Should you check with her in addition to getting tested and wearing a mask?

“President Trump is rumoured to fall ill with a mysterious illness that will leave him deaf and suffering a brain tumour, this comes from Baba’s prophecies that the 45th President of the United States will succumb to an unknown disease at some point in the near future.”

There you have it — the 45th president of the United States will get a “mysterious illness.” Is this a prediction by Baba Vanga of the president being infected with the coronavirus? Well, there’s that brain tumor part and the deafness, but actual medical reports haven’t been released yet. Unfortunately, as has always been the case outside of her native Bulgaria, this latest prediction from Baba Vanga comes via tabloids and other sources rather than the actual documents she is said to have dictated to her staff while she was on the payroll of the Bulgarian government prior to her death in 1996.

“Putin is also destined for trouble according to Baba, who apparently saw an assassination attempt from within the President’s own ranks. Whether the Russian figure will survive the predicted attack has not been clarified.”

Well, Putin’s main opposition leader barely survived a poisoning recently, so perhaps Vanga’s prediction was convoluted in translation. Or perhaps she threw so much into her fan that the law of probability gave her some correct ones – according to non-actual-Bulgarian-documents sources, Vanga predicted the exact date of her own death, the death of a Yugoslav actress, the 9/11 attacks (“The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds”), the 44th US president will be black, a 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, Brexit, the rise of ISIS, the sinking of the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk and other events – most as vaguely as the often-quoted 9/11 “prediction.”

“Everyone will put their hopes in him to end it, but the opposite will happen; he will bring the country down and conflicts between north and south states will escalate.”

On the other hand, she was wrong about the 44th president being the last one (an interpretation of the quote above), that the 1994 FIFA World Cup Final would be played between “two teams beginning with B,” World War III would start in November 2010 and last until October 2014, and in many other predictions. However, both Bulgarian and other world leaders respected her alleged abilities enough to visit her (Bulgarian tzar Boris III, Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev and others), put her on the Bulgarian state payroll and attend her funeral. But …

“A 2012 Washington Post investigation uncovered that many of the predictions attributed to the mystic actually have their origins in viral Russian social media posts. No credible written version of the Baba’s predictions is available to view, either. And according to one Bulgarian newspaper, her neighbours were quick to spike the idea that she predicted 9/11 or the sinking of the Kursk.”

To its credit, the Scottish Sun brings to light other wrong predictions of Baba Vanga and points to an interesting source — viral Russian social media posts. Should the mainstream news cover vague predictions by a blind Bulgarian psychic or real news about the vague reality of what is presented as facts by Russian (and others) social media — which continues to this day and is perhaps an epidemic of a different kind?

For now, Baba Vanga’s prediction about the 45th president should be considered vague and possibly a lucky guess – at least until the actual written account in Bulgarian is displayed and compared to actual medical records when they are released (if either ever happens — no, she doesn’t seem to have a prediction on that). Treat her predictions as entertainment or possibilities, but make your decisions on facts.

Let’s hope that all infected during this latest outbreak in Washington recover and that the facts will be revealed.