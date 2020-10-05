Cannibal Megalodons, UFO Debates, Penguin Mummies and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 5, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 5, 2020

Historical Biology published a study suggesting that Megalodon (Otodus megalodon), the largest meat-eating shark of all time, got that way because eggs hatched inside females allowed shark embryos to cannibalize each other, resulting in a few large, very hungry babies. This will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion among the larger attendees at the next Twins Days Festival.

Melting ice at Cape Irizar in Antarctica has revealed the mummified remains of 800-year-old Adélie penguins. Just when you thought they might be over, a new plot for the next Batman movie.

Marine biologists have discovered that migrating blue whales sing during the day rather than at night and tracking these sounds could help ships avoid deadly (to the whales) collisions. TikTok was saved just in time for videos of sailors dancing to whale songs.

In a deadly merger of new and old technology, the UK military has developed AI-controlled unmanned drones equipped with double-barrel shotguns that can fly indoors. If the first U.S. order went to the Hatfield family, the McCoys should be nervous.

In a case of dueling UFO trackers, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is disputing claims by the National UFO Reporting Center that UFO sightings are up around the world and claims that sightings are actually down. That muffled sound you hear is aliens on the other side of the glass looking, laughing and high-fiving.

Physicists around the world are developing the ultimate supersensitive detector to find WIMPs, — the ‘weakly interacting massive particles’ hypothesized to be the strongest candidates for dark matter. Will investors be promised delivery of the discovery on Tuesday for sending the money today? (Ask your grandpa about Popeye’s friend.)

Some leading mathematicians are questioning the need for teaching frustrated students calculus in the computer age. Will this force the need to change STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs to STECOF (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Counting On Fingers)?

Forensic anthropologists have discovered preserved brain tissue in remains belonging to a victim of the Mount Vesuvius eruption in 79 CE. What will be interesting is if they show the same lack of certain cells also found missing in people who decide to wait out hurricanes.