China’s Loch Ness Monster May Have Been Captured On Video

A park worker took a video of what some people are describing as the Loch Ness Monster of China. The man, whose name is Xiao Yu, works at the Changbai Mountain scenic park in Jilin Province and that’s where he noticed something strange in the waters of Tianchi Lake (or “Heaven Lake”).

He videotaped the strange black round object that was floating on the lake’s surface. It appeared to be about seven feet in width and remained still in the water for numerous minutes. His footage has some people claiming that what he captured was the mysterious creature that is said to live in the lake. In fact, reports of the Heaven Lake monster date back to 1962 when a person claimed to have seen two of the monsters chasing each other in the water. Interestingly, there have been other alleged sightings of the monster in Kanas Lake that’s located in a valley in the Altai Mountains in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Yu films footage on a daily basis in order to document the weather that he shares to his Douyin account (China’s version of TikTok). However, on the morning of October 20th he noticed something out of the ordinary. “…I went to the Heaven Lake to film footage as usual,” he told MailOnline, “I didn’t notice it at first, but I suddenly saw a black dot.”

Since he took the video at an elevation of 500 meters (1,640 feet) above the lake, the object appeared rather small but according to Yu it was actually quite big. The mysterious object remained still in the water for numerous minutes before Yu decided to leave the location and go back to work.

He went on to say, “I had similar sightings before but they were clearly fishing boats,” adding, “But this time, I could not tell what it was. It definitely wasn’t a boat.”

The lake measures 1.9 square miles and is situated on the border between China and North Korea. While the military from North Korea would sometimes fish on the lake, visitors aren’t allowed to go down to it which raises the question of what exactly was in the water. “The area by the lake is completely closed to the public. There would be absolutely no one there,” Yu explained.

Did he actually videotape the elusive Heaven Lake monster? You can decide for yourself as the footage as well as a still photo can be seen here as well as on his Douyin account.