Drawing Of The Virgin Mary Suddenly Reappears 13 Years After Fading Out

A beautiful drawing of the Virgin Mary was created in an outdoor parking lot space in the municipality of Guadalupe in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico, back in 2007. It was first drawn during a festival celebration called “Bella Vía”, but since it was created with chalk, the picture was only visible for approximately three weeks.

But just recently, people have noticed that the picture has reappeared on the asphalt – thirteen years after it was originally made. This is very unusual given the fact that cars are continuously driving over the spot in addition to environmental elements, so for the colors in the picture to reappear is quite astonishing and nobody has been able to give a definitive explanation for the phenomenon.

This event happened when municipal workers were watering the area and all of a sudden the picture reappeared. When one of the workers noticed the image, he added more water and the colors became more vibrant. But the fact that it reappeared after so many years remains a mystery as the worker stated, “Mixture has been stirred over this space, it has been re-petted and water has been poured countless times and it had not been visualized.”

Some people have called the reappearance of the Virgin Mary a divine intervention and even a miracle. Since the image inexplicably reappeared, the parking spot has now been blocked off with traffic cones and the drawing is being watered on a continuous basis so that the colors become increasingly visible.

Numerous people have visited the site in recent days to honor the Virgin Mary with flowers and lit candles. Even the original artist (whose name is unknown) who drew the picture visited the location and did in fact confirm that it was the same picture this person created thirteen years ago.

Felix Palomo, who is the director of Culture of the municipality of Guadalupe, posted the pictures to his Twitter account with the question, “Whether you believe in miracles or not, the question is how did this image reappear 13 years after its creation?”

While many people believe that this was a divine miracle, others aren’t convinced as one person commented, “The explanation is simple, some mineral pigments react with the acidity of the water. Anyone with a basic education in chemistry should know.”

You can decide for yourself as a picture of the Virgin Mary drawing can be seen here.